Letters for Aug. 16, 2022

Inflation Reduction Act?

It takes your breath away. In January 2021, the Progressive Liberals came to power. They were handed an inflation rate of 1.2% (2020), and average fuel prices of $2.34/gallon.

Since taking over they shut down North American energy production, more than doubled the price of fuel and brought us crippling inflation. They have now transformed the economy into recession or, perhaps, worse.

They just passed yet another humungous paper money bill, borrowing from our children’s futures by investing in a variety of untested notions, including trying to prevent global warming. They call it the Inflation Reduction Act (as if calling it something else will hide the truth).

And, if that were not enough? Their Inflation Reduction Act gives the IRS $80 billion to help collect from the folks who actually work and earn money rather than those who simply print it.

The poor are being devastated, most of the elderly are now condemned to slow, impoverished deaths, and instead of a balanced approach to climate change, the economy is being looted by leadership which believes the world is coming to an end tomorrow if we don’t all convert to Teslas.

Who does this to their own people?

Malcolm Manwell

Liberty Lake

Family planning at risk

We didn’t believe them about Roe.

We didn’t believe them when they said they would overturn the election. (Bannon widely quoted as saying that if he lost, Trump would announce that the election was stolen and overturn it.)

So do you think that maybe we ought to believe McMorris Rodgers when she votes against a measure designed to guarantee a woman’s right to contraception (H.R. 8373). Her explanation was that she thought the measure went too far by including IUDs which she thinks are abortion.

CMR hasn’t publicly criticized Justice Clarence Thomas’ remarks claiming that a woman’s right to choose her contraceptives was bad law (Griswold). If that case falls then states would be free to regulate/prohibit birth control as they did before Griswold protected contraception in all states.

When someone, a congressperson or political party or Supreme Court justice tells you what they want to do we ought to believe them.

Kelsey Gray

Spokane

Feeling better

Most people in the United States are interested in being healthy and saving money on medical costs. In many instances this can be accomplished by simply becoming more physically active.

Today, about half of all American adults have one or more chronic diseases caused by being out of shape. This is a bigger health care problem than COVID, but it gets very little national attention. The cost of this nationwide inactivity is about $117 billion a year.

Poor physical fitness in younger people, ages 18-23 is threatening our homeland security. At this time military recruiting services in the United States are only accepting two out of every 10 applicants. Military prospects are having difficulties passing physical fitness, academic and drug screening tests. Perhaps high school students should have physical fitness classes at every grade level until they graduate.

There are many national and community intervention programs that could help increase national fitness, but improvements would be gradual. Included with this would be the information on how fitness improves mental clarity and higher academic scores. Having a wide variety of fitness activities at a minimal cost would be important. Financial assistance might be required at the federal, state and community level.

Chris Wellman

Rose Lake, Idaho

There is global warming

We have problems in our world. There is global warming: with an increase in fires, floods and glacier melting to name a few. We have wars, pandemics and people starving. The Republicans blame. The Democratic Party is not so fast to blame but would like to find workable solutions to these problems. Republicans vote as a block to stop the Democrats’ efforts.

What comes to my mind is a dialogue between a father and a son in Dostoyevsky’s “A Raw Youth,” which is a terrifying prophetic picture of a world catastrophe.

“What are we to do?” The father says: “For heaven’s sake, don’t rush things so. This won’t all happen as soon as all that. But, generally, to do nothing is best of all. At least then you have your easy conscience and can say you haven’t gotten involved in anything.” And the son replies: “I want to know what I should actually do, and how I should live.” Father replies: “Be honest, don’t tell lies, don’t covet your neighbor’s house – in other words, read the Ten Commandments.”

Only he who has tried to live by the simple Ten Commandments, and who takes the command to love your neighbor as yourself can understand the Judeo-Christian faith and the world in which we live. That is not an overnight solution but it starts with you and me our neighbor as ourselves.

James Nelson

Spokane