Letters for Aug. 17, 2022

Cure voting system flaws

Orville and Wilbur Wright flew straight into history when their biplane went airborne along the shores of Kitty Hawk, North Carolina, on Dec. 17, 1903. That first flight lasted 12 seconds; within 66 years, the U.S. would land humans on the moon. In 1969, we did this with relatively unsophisticated electronics and communication systems.

How is it possible that now 56 years later the U.S., with all our modern-day technology, can’t produce a voting system the results of which would be indisputable?

Maybe a better question is, why haven’t we?

David Bauer

Spokane

Fixes for property tax increases

Our property assessment increased by 40.6% in June. Our 2023 property taxes are estimated to increase more than 10%.

Seniors are forced to sell their home to pay the property taxes on the increased assessment. We fear having NO affordable housing to move into. The onerous tax structure is increasing duress on those facing increased medical issues, serious inflation and cultural (COVID-19) isolation stresses. Historically high inflation means the poor get poorer and the rich raise prices. Seniors on fixed incomes can’t keep pace.

Please begin the process for changing the tax structure regarding residential property tax.

1. Change “fair market value” to “base year value,” reflecting the last listed sale price.

2. Change the exemption amount from $40,000 to $70,000 and bundle senior, veteran, disabled and limited income deferrals. Inflation really is hard on any group but especially our seniors on fixed income.

3. The appeals process needs to extend to Feb. 15 to the following year when the actual property tax is sent out.

4. Idaho offers a homeowners exemption of up to 50% that reduces taxable amount on primary residence. Make it so in Washington.

Stop forcing seniors out of their homes. We are not flipping houses. We are stable taxpayers in need of relief. And yes, we vote. We don’t want to be added to the homeless population.

Washington state has a budget surplus. Return it to the citizens.

Marsha Jones, Scott Jones

Spokane Valley

Ship of Fools: Part 2

Curt Stone’s latest letter to the editor (“Ship of Fools,” July 5) would have you believe all of us folks that want assault weapons and high-capacity magazines banned are a ship of fools. I say Stone and those who think like him are floating aimlessly on the good ship lollipop somewhere out in la-la land. For somewhere along the way, Stone has lost touch with reality. He has decided holding onto his AR-15 assault rifle is more important to him than a human life is.

Stone has been writing letters to the editor for years. I have read most of them. He always sings the same song. The government, “aka the Democrats” are coming to your home to take away your guns. Yet, never has he offered any proof of this. He knows it’s not true.

I have a challenge for Stone. Provide us the name, phone number and address which can be verified by this newspaper of one law-abiding citizen with legally purchased firearms that the government has come into their home and taken away their guns. Then, maybe, I will change my opinion of his views on the subject of gun control.

Ken Brown

Spokane Valley

‘Bugging the Northwest’ delights

There’s lots that “bugs” me when reading the accounts of conditions in the region, nation and worldwide.

Yet, I find your occasional series: “Bugging the Northwest” by Linda Weiford, delightful stuff.

Its focus on bugs as nouns rather than verbs is pretty darn cool and innovative. On the front page at that.

While having all sorts of my own field guides describing the wild things right here in Washington state, I still appreciate Weiford’s informed perspective, selections and photos.

I believe the freelance reporter has the makings of a new book of her collected articles.

With its wide-ranging coverage, the S-R is a boon for our region. Truly something to look forward to each day. Thank you for being a leader in newspaper publishing.

Of value to this subscriber: the Outdoors pages, the front page, the weather reports, the political hoopla, the opinions, cartoons, comics and so on. Even the “departures” page(s) that inform the community of those dear ones who have transitioned is important. Although, is there a way to make the obituary photos appear less distorted?

Thank you, S-R newspaper staff for your fine and ongoing journalism. What would our region do/be without you? Keep bugging us.

Tina Wynecoop

Colbert