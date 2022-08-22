Cache Reset
Opinion >  Letters

Letters for Aug. 22, 2022

Aug. 22, 2022 Updated Mon., Aug. 22, 2022 at 8:38 a.m.

McMorris Rodgers misleads constituents

The weekly email of Cathy McMorris Rogers is filled with misleading information.

Title: “Democrats Just Voted to Raise Your Taxes.”

Then: “This bill will spend an estimated $740 billion by raising taxes on the American people in an attempt to implement price controls on prescription drugs, allow the IRS to hire 87,000 new agents and spend billions on Green New Deal initiatives.”

Considering that the Inflation Reduction Act raises taxes on Americans earning $400,000 per year, I wondered just how many of us that would be.

According to the IRS, a $400,000 or more annual household income represents America’s top 1.8% income earners.

It doesn’t raise taxes on 98.2% of Americans. According to Forbes, it makes crucial investments in Americans. Regarding the new IRS agents, Forbes says that “while the additional funding could mean the hiring of additional IRS agents, they will be directed towards seeking revenue from taxpayers and large corporations making more than $400,000 a year who have used tax gimmicks to not pay their fair share. This would not be focused on middle class Americans.”

It makes prescription drugs more affordable and caps out of pocket drug costs for seniors at $2,000.

It moves us towards energy independence but doesn’t raise prices on gasoline. Wikipedia says the Green New Deal (GND) proposals call for public policy to address climate change along with achieving other social aims like job creation and reducing economic inequality. Is she denying climate change?

Theodora Sallee

Spokane

