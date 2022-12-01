Letters for Thursday, Dec. 1

More balance needed on the editorial page

I’m amazed at the one-sided slant on the S-R’s editorial page most of the time. Case in point: A recent Sunday (Nov. 20) section contained three lefty opinion pieces and no conservative/free-market editorials. Plus, all the letters to the editor were from a liberal viewpoint.

This from the largest newspaper in Eastern Washington, where Republican Tiffany Smiley won all the counties in our region in the last senate race!

What’s with our paper? It’s not like the paper is a mouthpiece for the left, like the New York Times or Washington Post. Or at least it shouldn’t be.

My guess is you have already lost most of the conservatives and libertarians as subscribers to the S-R. This could be a good reason the S-R has not been very profitable recently.

A better solution is to create a balanced approach by bringing in new voices with different points of view. A good example would be to tap the Cato Institute for free-market opinion pieces.

Who knows, maybe this approach will increase your readership as well.

Craig Grossman

Spokane

Keep Albi stadium name

I am James Albi, close relative of Joe Albi. Some facts I’ve seen or been told:

1. Bond resolution (2018) was for Albi Stadium construction.

2. Mark Richard (Downtown Partnership) told me, “Bobby Brett was given naming rights to the downtown stadium by Kyle Twohig (former CEO) Public Facilities District.”

3. Stephanie Curran (current CEO) Public Facilities District emphatically told me, “Downtown stadium will be ‘Joe Albi Stadium … powered by …’ e.g. Avista, US Bank, etc.” I concurred.

4. Spokane Public Schools and Public Facilities District mutually have naming rights.

5. Spokane Schools and Public Facilities District are in negotiations with pro soccer elements to name the downtown stadium. The school district and Public Facilities District want “Joe Albi” name on stadium. Pro soccer elements want naming rights to new stadium, so it seems.

Bond resolution (2018) was for … “Albi Stadium construction …” Not a pro soccer stadium!

You Spokane citizens are building a new stadium. You are repeating what Joe Albi, Bing Crosby, Bob Hope and many other civic-minded citizens did, in building the original Joe Albi Stadium.

In negotiations, Spokane Schools and Public Facilities District are fighting for “Joe Albi” name on the new stadium. Pro soccer elements want their own naming rights, apparently. Pro soccer is welcome, but not to hijack the naming rights. It is your new stadium. The decision is imminent. Call and support Spokane schools and the Public Facilities District (Stephanie Curran) in naming new stadium, “Joe Albi powered by …”

James Albi

Spokane

Re-evaluation of Cathy McMorris Rodgers

Cathy McMorris Rodgers is undeserving of the support given by District 5. Having supported the stand taken by the election deniers, voting against supporting same-sex marriage, voting against supporting women’s health care and against contraception measures and numerous other issues endorsed by voters, even voting against the inflation reduction act. CMR has crossed over to the dark side. In the past, she has been supportive of her constituents, but no longer. She no longer represents the voters, but the misguided political winds. We must make better efforts to educate District 5 voters about her change of heart and values.

Bobby Tyus

Spokane