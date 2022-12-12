Letters for Dec. 12, 2022

Police incompetence

It’s been over three weeks since the killings of four people in Moscow. Either the police are extremely incompetent or they know more than they are letting on.

At this point, I would say incompetent. How in the world could someone stab four people, walk out of the house covered in blood and either get in a car or walk down the street, and nobody saw anything?! A small town like Moscow, a college town too? There have to be numerous cameras everywhere! Why isn’t there more information about this? Why aren’t the police more forthcoming? I would say the police have screwed up. And it’s the community and the families and friends who suffer.

And recently a man was found deceased in the middle of Highway 2 in Airway Heights. Yet again, the police are tight-lipped. A man just doesn’t step out of his car in the middle of the highway and fall dead. I just saw 30 seconds on the news saying two good Samaritans were trying to help and the police told them to leave.

Incompetence. I hope the person(s) responsible for the Moscow killings are brought to justice. I have my doubts because the police dropped the ball. Four people get murdered and the police don’t have a clue? A man falls dead on a highway and the police don’t have a clue?

Shame.

Natalie Gibb

Spokane

Hospitals are full

Just an observation, not an opinion … We are getting hammered with RSV (usually not a problem), some COVID and a nasty flu that is hitting children and filling hospitals. In 2020 we stayed home, kids didn’t go to school, everything was “remote” and when we went out most of us wore masks, didn’t hug or shake hands and that continued into 2021. We heard nothing about RSV. Colds and the flu dropped to nothing. And our immune systems had very little to do. Here comes 2022 and the “bugs” are still around, but our natural immunity has gotten lazy. We go out to dinner, to lunch, to church, rarely wear masks, hug and shake hands and don’t get flu shots. Unintended consequences?

Doug Kaer

Spokane Valley