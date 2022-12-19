Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
Opinion >  Letters

Letters for Dec. 19, 2022

Dec. 19, 2022 Updated Mon., Dec. 19, 2022 at 8:09 a.m.

No hope

For Camp Hope

Why can’t the inept agencies that are handling this unfortunate situation get on the same page and get the job done? It’s been months and soon to be years that this has been going on. People’s lives are on the line. The weather will be unbearably cold starting this week and in the many weeks to come. Expedite it! Get it done! Now! Spokane can do much better.

Rick Hofmeister

Liberty Lake

Real Christian values

This is a letter to all Catholics and Christians. I just want you all to focus on what I am writing.

I am not condemning you or trying to force you into anything, but would like you to think about what I am writing of. That is: Why are you still voting Democrat?

Democrats are opposed to everything your Christian values are about. Your church teaches you that you should help the sick and poor, not enable those who are able to help themselves. The church is against abortion, euthanasia, gay marriage, LGBTQ, sex change, discrimination against all races, lying, stealing, criminal acts and all Ten Commandments.

Now look at the Democratic Party. Are they against the same things your church teaches? No way. Are you really living what your faith and conscious are telling you if you are not living what the church teaches you? If you are not, you are against its teachings.

I don’t want you to take this as a personal attack against any of you, I just want you to realize what the Democrats are doing to our faith and country.

My hope is that you have a heart check and get back to what this country used to stand for.

Joe Machala

Kettle Falls

Letters policy

The Spokesman-Review invites original letters on topics of public interest. Your letter must adhere to the following rules:

  • No more than 250 words
  • We reserve the right to reject letters that are not factually correct, racist or are written with malice.
  • We cannot accept more than one letter a month from the same writer.
  • With each letter, include your daytime phone number and street address.
  • The Spokesman-Review retains the nonexclusive right to archive and re-publish any material submitted for publication.
Unfortunately, we don’t have space to publish all letters received, nor are we able to acknowledge their receipt.
Click here to learn more.

Submit letters using any of the following:

Our online form

Mail: Letters to the Editor
The Spokesman-Review
999 W. Riverside Ave.
Spokane, WA 99201

Email: editor@spokesman.com
Fax: (509) 459-3815
Questions?: (509) 459-5430