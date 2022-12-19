Letters for Dec. 19, 2022

No hope

For Camp Hope

Why can’t the inept agencies that are handling this unfortunate situation get on the same page and get the job done? It’s been months and soon to be years that this has been going on. People’s lives are on the line. The weather will be unbearably cold starting this week and in the many weeks to come. Expedite it! Get it done! Now! Spokane can do much better.

Rick Hofmeister

Liberty Lake

Real Christian values

This is a letter to all Catholics and Christians. I just want you all to focus on what I am writing.

I am not condemning you or trying to force you into anything, but would like you to think about what I am writing of. That is: Why are you still voting Democrat?

Democrats are opposed to everything your Christian values are about. Your church teaches you that you should help the sick and poor, not enable those who are able to help themselves. The church is against abortion, euthanasia, gay marriage, LGBTQ, sex change, discrimination against all races, lying, stealing, criminal acts and all Ten Commandments.

Now look at the Democratic Party. Are they against the same things your church teaches? No way. Are you really living what your faith and conscious are telling you if you are not living what the church teaches you? If you are not, you are against its teachings.

I don’t want you to take this as a personal attack against any of you, I just want you to realize what the Democrats are doing to our faith and country.

My hope is that you have a heart check and get back to what this country used to stand for.

Joe Machala

Kettle Falls