Letters for Feb. 2, 2022

Infrastructure support for agriculture

I’ve been mulling this over ever since the House voted on the infrastructure bill. I do not understand why Rep. McMorris-Rodgers voted no on a bill that, according to an agamerica.com article (Nov. 8), would assist farmers and ranchers by enhancing agricultural transportation networks; improve water infrastructures; provide affordable broadband in low access areas; and, reduce trucker shortages by funding job training programs in the trucking industry. According to the article, “Most ag groups expressed their support of this bill, saying that improvements to the ag transportation network are long overdue.”

The article goes on to list support by the National Corn Growers Association and the American Farm Bureau Federation. When something like this comes along to support one of our major Washington state industries, seems to me that a “yes” vote by our congressional representatives would have been a no brainer.

Political party affiliation aside, aren’t our elected representatives supposed to serve the best interests of their respective constituencies first and foremost?

Kathryn J. McChesney-Lape

Spokane Valley

Historic reservation

After the Spokane fire of 1889 our founders set out to rebuild our humble city in a grand style. They chose talented architects and commissioned famous landscape planners who designed our parks and boulevards. They even developed an elaborate trolley system that served our city.

We are endangering our history by sacrificing its past glory by demolishing buildings at an alarming rate. The latest one to face destruction is the Italian Renaissance Revival Chancery Building of 1910. It is located at 1023 W. Riverside Ave., within the National Registry of Historic Districts.

The Chancery is afforded little protection by our city and is destined to be demolished and replaced by a modern apartment building. The proposed structure is in no way compatible to the surrounding buildings, which are traditional, stately and grand. The Chancery itself is a gleaming white and graceful brick edifice.

We keep chipping away at our rich legacy. Buildings like this could be re-purposed or converted leaving only their facades if necessary. European architects have dealt with historic continuity successfully for centuries. Designers can find ways to maintain cultural identity and still accommodate structures for modern uses. We should strive to be creative so that we preserve and recycle our historic city’s unique past.

Pamela R. Galloway

Spokane

Vote yes to renew

Renewing the Riverside School District capital levy is more essential than ever. During this uncertain time, investing in our schools and children brings stability and hope, our children need both. On Feb. 8, please join us in voting YES for Riverside School District’s Facilities, Security and Technology Capital Replacement Levy. This is not a new tax and it would enable Riverside Schools to continue to achieve.

When March 2020 handed schools, students, teachers and families an educational curve ball, Riverside was able to meet the technology needs because of the funding from the levy. Remote learning could not have worked without the tools. Notwithstanding a pandemic, technology is a part of our education and we need to continually plan for it. The continual planning for security needs, technology and facility upgrades is a tremendous strength of the school board and administration. In addition, our community has greatly supported the work by approving levies.

Riverside School District is a gem of the community and our children are our greatest treasure. Whether you have students in the district, your children have graduated, you have grandchildren in our schools, or you do not have children, let’s collectively say “YES” to RENEW for stability and hope for the future of our community.

Mindy Shaw

Deer Park