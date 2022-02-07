Cache Reset
Opinion >  Letters

Letters for Feb. 7, 2022

UPDATED: Mon., Feb. 7, 2022

Comments speak to character

What can we infer about a man who is married to a woman whose hateful rhetoric on social media makes it utterly clear that she’s a white supremacist, bigoted, antisemitic homophobe? We can infer that, at the very least, he tolerates such values.

Such a man has no place in public life, and certainly not one as a county prosecutor wielding power over precisely those people his wife openly – proudly – denigrates. Putting it mildly, the stench of impropriety is a disgrace to the man and to the office he holds.

Lisa Bernstein

Spokane

The common good

As resistance to COVID precautions such as mask wearing at indoor events and vaccinations persists, we see a contest of sorts between individual rights and the common good. In this debate, the advice of public health professionals is often seen as an intrusion on individual choices. This debate is played out in many arenas from schools, to businesses, to government offices. Just this week we saw a Spokane City Council member formally censured for his refusal to wear a mask in City Hall.

I have been thinking about the South African concept of “ubuntu,” a term often translated as “I am because we are.”

In other words, our actions have an impact on others because we are in an essential relationship with one another as part of humanity. That relationship calls us to consider the good of all.

I doubt that anyone really enjoys wearing a mask, but I am willing to put up with some temporary discomfort to help protect others from the possible spread of disease. I trust the science and I embrace the common good.

Kristi Philip

Spokane

 

Letters policy

The Spokesman-Review invites original letters on topics of public interest. Your letter must adhere to the following rules:

  • No more than 250 words
  • We reserve the right to reject letters that are not factually correct, racist or are written with malice.
  • We cannot accept more than one letter a month from the same writer.
  • With each letter, include your daytime phone number and street address.
  • The Spokesman-Review retains the nonexclusive right to archive and re-publish any material submitted for publication.
Unfortunately, we don’t have space to publish all letters received, nor are we able to acknowledge their receipt.
Click here to learn more.

Submit letters using any of the following:

Our online form

Mail: Letters to the Editor
The Spokesman-Review
999 W. Riverside Ave.
Spokane, WA 99201

Email: editor@spokesman.com
Fax: (509) 459-3815
Questions?: (509) 459-5430