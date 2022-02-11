Letters for Feb. 11, 2022

SRHD practices

I could not believe it when I read that the county commissioners, specifically Al French, are trying to keep medical doctors or registered nurses from serving on the Spokane Regional Health District Board of Health. French stated to The Spokesman-Review that there were plenty of medical professionals working for the health district already.

But they don’t set the agenda, do they? They get fired at will, don’t they? Yet we expect the doctors and nurses to sacrifice their lives to work day and night in hospitals to rescue those people who refuse COVID-19 vaccinations. It is not the dental hygienists and naturopaths who are slaving under such dangerous conditions.

I expect the SRHD Board to accord the respect to the MDs and RNs that they deserve and give them a seat at the table, directing the board according to their own mission statement: As a leader and partner in public health, we protect, improve and promote the health and well-being of all people through evidence-based practices.

Emphasis on “evidence-based.”

Janet Henderson

Spokane

A naturopath on the Board of Health?

Naturopaths are not required to have training in public health policy, or training in evidence-based medicine, and they are ungrounded in the basic sciences. The medical profession considers naturopathic practice to rely on unverifiable notions, and to be ineffective, often harmful and fundamentally unethical. To appoint a naturopath to the Spokane Regional Health District Board of Health serves only to decrease the credibility of this important institution.

Rodney Croteau

Member, National Academy of Sciences

Emeritus biochemistry professor, WSU

Spokane

RNC illegitimacy

As everyone now knows, the Republican National Committee just censured two of its members who are committed to seeking the truth about the violent insurrection on Jan. 6 of last year by suggesting the attack on Congress was “legitimate political discourse.” Nothing could be further from the truth and the RNC has now firmly placed itself in a position of supporting violence, mayhem and sedition against the Constitution. They are apparently afraid of the truth.

Let it also be noted that efforts to equate Jan. 6 with other events where mobs have caused damage and injury is not even remotely the same. A violent mob beating police officers with American flags in an effort to prevent a peaceful transfer of power after a legitimately certified election is in a class by itself and any attempt to downplay it as “legitimate political discourse” is shameful and inconsistent with anyone who seeks truth and justice.

Harvey McKelvey

Clarkston

Fluoride not harmful

I approve of fluoride in our drinking water. It is healthy and not harmful.

I noticed the water here did not have fluoride and was surprised, having moved here from a large metropolis which added it. It helps prevent tooth decay. It is ridiculous and obnoxious to make any issue over such a trivial matter. None of my “rights” are being abused, and I am glad I don’t have their nerve in my tooth.

Mike Decker

Spokane

Another side to Haskell

I am disappointed at the guest opinion’ printed in the Feb. 8 Spokesman-Review by the three respected members of the Spokane County Human Rights Task Force.

OK, I agree with their assessment of Lesley Haskell’s divisive opinions but the problem they have with her husband, Larry, is theirs, not his. I am in no way competent or knowledgeable enough to evaluate his position as Spokane County prosecutor, but to throw him under the bus because of his wife’s involvement and your “perception” is poor judgment indeed. I expect better from you.

I happen to be a great fan of George Conway despite of his wife, Kellyanne, who was President Trump’s top adviser. Mr. Haskell has also publicly rejected his wife’s “white supremacy” points of view. It tells me he is strong, loving and open-minded enough to live in such relationship of honoring his wife’s entire personality – including her opinions.

FYI, I may have the ugliest apple tree in Spokane. Talk about perception! But my wife loves it and harvests boxes of premium apples from it. Jesus said, “You shall know them by their fruits” … not by ANY other standard … especially “your perception,” as you did with Mr. Haskell.

Life is hard enough doing everything right. Let’s add joy, not perceived misery, to it.

Phil Zammit

Spokane