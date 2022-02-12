Letters for Feb. 12, 2022

Rubber chicken romance

Kudos on your article about the Rubber Chicken game! It has special meaning and memories for my wife, Teri and I, for we first met, believe it or not, on a blind date at the 1984 game. We were set up by a couple whom we both knew separately who had a daughter cheerleading for Ferris. And yes, the event did have a Hawaiian theme though unofficial, with plenty of students AND parents in hula regalia.

The contest, held in the old LC gym, was so loud and chaotic that Teri and I couldn’t even talk to each other. So I have to admit I got more interested in the game which to this day I remember Ferris winning 56-48.

Thirty-eight years and five sons later, Teri and I still reminisce on that special date. It’s gratifying to see how this spirit game has grown since then and, more importantly, renewed this year after last year’s COVID hiatus. Our sincere congrats to all the school officials, staff, parents and students who came together and overcame difficult challenges to make it happen. At the Rubber Chicken game, not only do “Kids get to be kids again,” but we ALL get to be kids again.

Mac McCandless

Spokane

Words have meaning

I have several observances about words used in the Feb. 9 letters to the editor:

Two of the letters relied on words with emotional responses to support their opinions. One stated, “Like a flare in pitch-black darkness … highlights its moral bankruptcy … by supporting a pathological liar, a bully, a coward and a sexual predator.”

The writer’s conclusion quoted from a movie, stating, “Hell Jack, the only thing worse than a politician is a child molester.”

The second letter referred to, “the Big Lie of voter fraud in the last election.” That is not as vitriolic as the first letter, but it does conclude that, “Her behavior is akin to a dog yapping at the mail carrier who’s trying to do their job and looking the other way in silence while a burglar ransacks the house.”

While I believe that a good metaphor can help state one’s opinion, I also believe that emotional words must be used carefully. While the writer wants to make a point, the example of a “child molester” is horrific and can influence a reader. As a retired teacher, I remember a lesson when speaking to a student: Address actions, not emotions. It worked to keep my communication with students positive and much more productive than relying on emotions.

Judy LaMont

Colbert

Voting in the primary

There’s nothing wrong with being independent – to a point. We’re at that point. Unaffiliated, independent voters must decide now if they’ll register Republican for the primary.

When the Republican Party closed their primary, they limited voters’ choices. Idaho GOP chairman Tom Luna said, “Elections aren’t won by gaming the system.” But it’s already been gamed.

In an operationally one-party state, the primary does determine winners and the closed Republican primary best serves The Party. With independent voters outnumbering the ruling party, the only way this plurality of people has a chance of gaining a voice in government is to register Republican and vote.

Primaries are to select the best candidates for the general election. In the primary, if anyone wants to vote the Democratic ballot they can do so as a registered Republican. The Democratic Party did not close anyone out.

Independent voters wishing to select the best candidates for public service offices must register Republican to “get in the game.” Don’t wait. Lawmakers are in session and can change rules ahead of the primary!

Victoria M. Young

Caldwell, Idaho

Stockton raises questions

Watching John Stockton dish out assist after assist to Karl Malone, was a thing of beauty, poetry in motion. His career NBA records for assists and steals and his two Olympic gold medals plus being selected 10 times as an NBA all-star would certainly cement his legacy as one of the greatest guards the NBA has ever seen.

Then he decided to be the local mouthpiece for the un-masked and un-vaccinated by actually stating that there are over 100 vaccinated pro athletes, in the prime of their life, dropping dead “right on the field, right on the courts.” A complete and total fabrication. It appears he’s scripted a new legacy for himself.

As far as COVID-19 is concerned, there are two categories of people: those who care about the welfare of others and those who don’t.

Which category do you think John Stockton falls under?

Joe Speranzi

Spokane

Mask up; grow up

To Bingle, Stockton, Peña and many others,

Your “freedom” to go into my grocery store without a mask is not more important than my life.

You are conveniently forgetting the last four words of “Liberty and Justice for All.”

Please, grow yourselves up.

Cathy Conrad-Rice

Spokane

No to fluoride

I don’t want fluoride added to our water.

Dean McCarty

Spokane