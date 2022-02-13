Letters for Feb. 13, 2022

Don’t blame Pence

The Republican National Committee recently censured Republican Reps. Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger for participating in the House of Representatives investigation of the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection and riot of the certification of the Electoral College vote.

Former Vice President Mike Pence recently stated that he had no right or authority to overturn the Electoral College vote rebuking former President Donald Trump’s order to do so. Pence has proven himself to be a good, decent, moral and honest man, in refusing to follow the orders of Trump and overturn the election results.

In addition, the RNC has declared the insurrection and riot of Jan. 6, was a “legitimate political discourse.” And one Republican representative stated that these rioters of Jan 6 were just “tourists.”

The above ludicrous and outlandish actions and statements of these Republicans are an attempt to cover up the actions of Jan. 6. The vast majority of Republicans are good, decent and moral people. It is unfortunate that their party has been hijacked by people who would commit the above actions.

Mark Johnson

Nine Mile Falls

‘Woke’

The first victim of political correctness is the truth. Our country is weakened, and our freedoms are threatened because we are “woke.”

It is time to wake up! Have courage and fearlessly speak out and defend the obvious truth. Our country depends on it.

Dean Haagenson

Hayden

CMR votes no on postal reform

HR 3076 is a bipartisan bill that will bring financial stability to the Postal Service. It includes key provisions for letter carriers, including eliminating the mandate that requires the Postal Service to prefund its retiree health care benefits decades in advance and integrating postal employees and retirees into Medicare.

The bill passed the House by a vote of 342-92. Only one of Washington’s congressional representatives voted against the bill: Cathy McMorris Rodgers.

Is anyone surprised?

Bruce Market

Spokane

New armored vehicle

Did anyone else find the news of the Spokane County Sheriff’s new armored vehicle both upsetting and tone-deaf? Including operations and maintenance, we’re likely looking at a minimum investment of a half million dollars.

It seems that money could be better spent on officers, officer training, and other more pressing needs. What’s next – an anti-aircraft battery in case someone tries to attack a building from the air?

Nathan South

Spokane

Good decision vs. a political one

Mr. David Barnes’ supposed pedagogical construct (Feb. 9) that 94% of American adults are being excluded from consideration for appointment to the U.S. Supreme Court is nonsense. The number is 99.06%, and for just reason.

There are 260 million adults in the U.S. of which 1.3 million are lawyers. Almost one-third are over 55 years old and will not be considered. Less than 2% of lawyers actually try cases. About 37% of our lawyers are women. The statistics say the pool of women who actually try cases is around 6,500, including a number of women of color.

Barnes’ supposed argument attacking the selection of the next justice of the Supreme Court is a false narrative. The president’s challenge is to identify top quality candidates who are smart, excelled in academics, have tried cases, understand the nuances of the law, can write, can communicate orally, have a disposition to work well with eight other like qualified individuals and, most of all, possess that most American of all virtues, common sense. Frankly, not many citizens, least of all lawyers, possess these traits.

The president has not announced his final list, but the individuals suggested by the pundits all seem to fit the bill of particulars to serve us well. I urge Barnes and like-minded citizens to stop slinging dull arrows and start focusing on comments about the quality of the character traits of the individuals being considered.

A wise choice, not a politicized choice, will help all of us.

C. Matthew Andersen

Spokane

Prosecutor should resign

The Social Justice Circle of the Inland NW Unitarian Universalist Community stands with Spokane Community Against Racism in calling for the resignation of our Spokane County Prosecutor, Larry Haskell.

In a time when the public is asked by an ex-president to believe lies rather than truth; and when individuals claim erasure rather than being accountable for their action, Haskell asks us to believe he is not influenced by the vulgar behavior of his wife.

Every tenet of personal ethics and religion teaches a version of proper human behavior. For us, the first and second principles of Unitarian Universalism are our guides. The first calls us to affirm and promote the inherent worth and dignity of every person. The second affirms justice, equity and compassion in human relations.

The prosecutor’s actions in office prove that he has normalized his wife’s white nationalist values, and conducts his office in a way that perpetuates systemic racism. We aren’t guessing here. The damage done to Black and Native bodies and minds in Spokane County can be seen by looking into our jail cells. The statistics have been published.

The human journey to spiritual wholeness demands decency. We have a right to demand decent behavior from our elected officials. We hold in light all the precious bodies of people incarcerated by the actions of white body supremacy. We send up hope for change in the hearts of the prosecutor, sheriff and the Board of County Commissioners.

Until we see that change, this prosecutor must resign.

Lannie MacAndrea

Social Justice Lead

Spokane

Linda Moulder

INUUC President

Spokane

Book banning

Banning books encourages reading. When I was a youngster, my mother forbade certain books that included references to sex. Once I’d figured out where she hid them, I immediately found the books and devoured them. Most were a disappointment, no graphic sex, boring.

I found a list of banned books from the 1960s: “The Wizard of Oz.” For God’s sake, Hollywood made a movie in 1939. Everyone I know has seen it. No one has turned to witchcraft.

People want to ban books presenting topics they find uncomfortable – especially sex, gender nonconformity, violence, religion, race and other ideas questioning their beliefs. This month it was the Holocaust, violence and naked mice. Have any of these crusaders seen what their children are watching on TV or streaming services?

Carol B. Allen

Spokane Valley