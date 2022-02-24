Letters for Feb. 24, 2022

More time

Boy, I’m excited to not have to wear a mask anymore. It makes my beard so itchy. But I’m leery about the timing here. We’re all aware how out of touch the state government, which resides on the West Side of the state, is about matters on the East Side of the state. Is Inslee considering how the amount of deaths per 100,000 people in Spokane County is twice that of King County? Does he know about half the people in Spokane County are still refusing to get vaccinated?

I hope the Spokane Regional Health District is aware of these facts and I hope they are seriously considering if they should continue restriction or keep doing the bare minimum.

Joshua Isbey

Spokane

Ignorance and racism

What’s all the fuss about Larry and Lesley Haskell? Racist rants are how we roll here! Why so many editorials concerning some perceived wacky need to put actual physicians on the Board of HEALTH? Oh, and fluoride – to keep our children’s teeth from rotting – why are we even talking about it? We don’t need no stinking fluoride, right? We don’t need vaccines or masks for some phony baloney virus either!

Residents of Spokane want the freedom to blacken our teeth, ignore medical evidence and, while we’re at it, we want to keep minorities in their place – and that place would be in jail. That’s who we are in Spokane: We’re racist, we’re ignorant, and we damn well like it that way! Right?

Or, is it just possible that some of us have crawled out from under that rock? Is it possible that in the light of truth, science and reason, some of us are hoping our children grow up to have better lives than we did, to be healthier and perhaps even wealthier? You think companies with good-paying jobs are attracted to a place where hatred and willful ignorance prevails? How about it Spokane – is that really what you want?

Linda Hurst

Spokane

County commissioners and representation of citizenry

There is an old song that goes, “Whatever Lola wants, Lola gets.” The Spokane County commissioners illustrate this sentiment. The way they go about accomplishing their goals is open to interpretation, particularly since all three are known for not responding to requests for comment from the media.

Election season is not the only time to care about what your community thinks and values. We can see in commissioner behavior, particularly Mr. Al French’s that he will aggressively push for the outcome he wants. The SRHD Board of Health comes to mind as a demonstration of said behavior. The number of members was reduced by cutting Spokane and Spokane Valley from the board. What remains is a board led by three commissioners who appointed replacement members. There were pleas from the public and the medical community for a position to be filled by a medical doctor. French used his personal feelings on traditional medicine and naturopathy to persuade the others to vote for a naturopath.

There is pattern here that bespeaks of ambition and control. At the head of this cabal of Spokane County commissioners is French and not far behind are his faithful acolytes, Mary Kuney and Josh Kerns. In over 25 years of political service, French has accrued a lot of power, particularly as a commissioner, but at what cost to us, the voters and citizens of Spokane County? Is this what is commonly defined as an oligarchy albeit at the county level.

Kathleen Ann Walsh Schwanz

Spokane

Earth Hour

The World Wildlife Federation is asking everyone to turn off their lights for an hour at 8:30 p.m. on March 22 in recognition of Earth Hour. I don’t know if we will make the whole hour but we are going to try to participate. How about you?

Stan E. Hughes

Spokane Valley

A new wave is coming

My compliments to the staff of The Spokesman-Review for an excellent newspaper. To move forward in a serious fashion post-COVID, we’ve got to be more ambitious, imaginative and yes, more cooperative.

It’s time for all Americans to help create a world of plenty, justice and opportunity. Since the 1960s we have legislated equality for minorities and “underserved” parts of our country. New laws are only the beginning of societal change. Too often political parties seek small victories to keep themselves in power.

For the economic transformation of the U.S., we will use the awesome might of our financial and technological strength to raise our poorest out of poverty with new opportunities. Create schools that rank with the best in the world, and new career training strategies to make our work force the most admired in the world. Then share those successes with our neighbors to raise their people out of poverty and disease. Build new sources of clean energy to help us adapt to the coming climate change. Imagine new housing choices and build international trade so other countries achieve the economic miracles, too.

Our biggest tool: imagination. In the early ’60s Kennedy challenged us to go to the moon. We did it in 1969. We ushered in the Internet age in 2000 and it has helped transform the way we work and play. Enough of the “small ball.” Let’s start DREAMING again!

Bill Lockhart

Cheney