Letter for Feb. 28, 2022

In support of community water fluoridation

The majority of individuals Volunteers of America serves have lived on the street for many years, have a disability, live in extreme poverty and lack access to health care, dental care and other essential resources that impact their overall health and well being.

Fluoridation would be a huge step to giving people with low income and lack of resources a foundation to improved dental health and overall health. Many people we serve have little to no access to preventative dental care. We see the impact of this daily.

Not having teeth means that eating healthy foods becomes a challenge.

A person without teeth cannot eat a fresh apple, orange, carrot or salad. The inability to eat healthy foods often leads to secondary health impacts such as diabetes.

Many of those we serve are in active recovery. Tooth pain translates to cavities, tooth removal or oral surgery resulting in prescriptions to painkillers. These prescriptions can lead to relapse.

For those seeking employment, the unfortunate reality is your appearance, including a mouth full of decayed teeth, or missing teeth, impacts hiring decisions.

Like many health issues, oral disease is higher among people with low incomes, populations of color, people with disabilities and older adults. Young children are especially vulnerable to tooth decay.

Community water fluoridation is the most efficient and cost-effective way to get a good balance of fluoride to everyone in the community regardless of their age, education or income.

Fawn Schott

CEO, Volunteers of America of Eastern Washington and Northern Idaho

Deer Park