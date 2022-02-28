Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
Opinion >  Letters

Letter for Feb. 28, 2022

UPDATED: Mon., Feb. 28, 2022

In support of community water fluoridation

The majority of individuals Volunteers of America serves have lived on the street for many years, have a disability, live in extreme poverty and lack access to health care, dental care and other essential resources that impact their overall health and well being.

Fluoridation would be a huge step to giving people with low income and lack of resources a foundation to improved dental health and overall health. Many people we serve have little to no access to preventative dental care. We see the impact of this daily.

Not having teeth means that eating healthy foods becomes a challenge.

A person without teeth cannot eat a fresh apple, orange, carrot or salad. The inability to eat healthy foods often leads to secondary health impacts such as diabetes.

Many of those we serve are in active recovery. Tooth pain translates to cavities, tooth removal or oral surgery resulting in prescriptions to painkillers. These prescriptions can lead to relapse.

For those seeking employment, the unfortunate reality is your appearance, including a mouth full of decayed teeth, or missing teeth, impacts hiring decisions.

Like many health issues, oral disease is higher among people with low incomes, populations of color, people with disabilities and older adults. Young children are especially vulnerable to tooth decay.

Community water fluoridation is the most efficient and cost-effective way to get a good balance of fluoride to everyone in the community regardless of their age, education or income.

Fawn Schott

CEO, Volunteers of America of Eastern Washington and Northern Idaho

Deer Park

Letters policy

The Spokesman-Review invites original letters on topics of public interest. Your letter must adhere to the following rules:

  • No more than 250 words
  • We reserve the right to reject letters that are not factually correct, racist or are written with malice.
  • We cannot accept more than one letter a month from the same writer.
  • With each letter, include your daytime phone number and street address.
  • The Spokesman-Review retains the nonexclusive right to archive and re-publish any material submitted for publication.
Unfortunately, we don’t have space to publish all letters received, nor are we able to acknowledge their receipt.
Click here to learn more.

Submit letters using any of the following:

Our online form

Mail: Letters to the Editor
The Spokesman-Review
999 W. Riverside Ave.
Spokane, WA 99201

Email: editor@spokesman.com
Fax: (509) 459-3815
Questions?: (509) 459-5430