Opinion >  Letters

Freedoms have limits

Those claiming that their “freedoms” include the right to refuse a COVID vaccination need to understand that this refusal includes unintended consequences.

The freedom to contract COVID and: (1) spread it to your family, friends and community; (2) add to the stress of overworked hospital and health care providers; (3) contribute to the odds of renewed shutdowns of businesses and entertainment venues, putting others’ financial well-being at risk; (4) losing your job, struggling to make ends meet; (5) put vaccinated people with immediate health issues such as strokes, heart attacks, and tragic accidents at risk as the unvaccinated continue occupying ICU beds; and (6) your loved ones watching you die a slow and painful death, leaving them with their loss and huge medical bills.

Existing laws and societal norms already limit your “freedoms”. Drinking and texting while driving are not allowed, while we are required to wear seatbelts, obey traffic signs, etc. You may not smoke wherever you please, refuse to pay sales tax on purchases, or yell “Fire” in a crowded auditorium when there is none. These and other limitations on “rights” are necessary, for without them our society would become anarchic, unruly and lawless, threatening the health, safety and well-being of all.

So please spare me your insistence that refusing to receive the COVID vaccination is an infringement of your “rights” — your refusal to do the right thing impacts the rights, livelihood and health of all.

Gary Klingsporn

Spokane

 

