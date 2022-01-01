Cache Reset
Opinion >  Letters

A New Year’s Toast

Here’s a toast to overcoming the COVID virus, which somehow is affecting everyone for more than two years on this planet called Mother Earth.

And here’s a toast to everyone who has lived on this planet for over 70 years as I have. And a toast to the great music and musicians and actors, comedians, authors and television shows we’ve enjoyed from the 50’s, 60’s, 70’s, 80’s, 90’s and on into this new century.

Here’s a toast to all of us at this age still alive but are now seeing so many we have loved passing slowly away.

And here’s a toast to all of my fellow Vietnam veterans who made it home from serving our nation in the crazy 1960’s. God bless all who are still with us and those who have passed on.

Here’s a New Year’s Eve toast to everyone in free America and all the rest of the Nations’ people who are free in their hearts.

And a final toast to all other living things on this planet who help keep life on Earth alive. They are, truly, the wind beneath our wings.

James Richard Johnson

Clark Fork

 

