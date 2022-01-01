Manchin, Cheney courage not the same

Steve Hintyesz goads Shawn Vestal to write a column praising Joe Manchin as he did Liz Cheney (Letters, Dec. 28). Mr. Hintyesz has difficulty distinguishing apples from oranges.

Manchin’s disagreement with his party is a policy issue that is being played out within the norms of legislative and political wrangling. Cheney’s confrontation with her party is a matter of the integrity and survival of our democratic institutions and process, with most Republicans choosing to ignore or exacerbate the danger.

Joe Manchin is not a profile in courage. Liz Cheney is.

Mike Perrin

Spokane Valley