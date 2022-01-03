Letters for Jan. 4

Praise for Desautel

In 1962, after Holy Communion at St. Michael’s Mission in Inchelium, Washington, on the Colville Indian Reservation, behind our family sitting there, Rick Desautel’s paternal grandmother, Madeline Desautel, sang a Sinixt/Sinaikst song, thanking the Creator for all that we have and asking for blessing upon our family, in the future. At age 7, I did not understand the Sinixt/Sinaikst language, but she sang that song of praise, so heartfully and fervently, I understood what Grandma (Tupah) was saying.

My family and I are so very thankful to Cousin Rick and his wife, Linda, for following in the footsteps of Madeline Desautel and bravely and courageously, standing up, for people considered “extinct” by the Canadian government in 1956 and the U.S. government’s Bureau of Ethnology in 1930. Lim limt.

James Gordon Perkins

Colville

What have we learned?

After reading “Pandemic lessons” (Dec. 30), I’m not convinced that the local medical establishment has learned anything new. We’ve known about the disparities in care, the risks that health care providers take, and the many barriers to access that those with chronic diseases face, for a very long time. Yet despite decades of tinkering, we are still stuck with a diagnosis without a promising treatment plan: a very incomplete lesson.

The barriers and disparities exist because the prices are far too high, making it not only impossible for rural clinics and independent practices and hospitals to survive, but also for those in need to afford care, even if locally available. While telemedicine can be very useful, it must not be considered a substitute for in-person visits. The prices are too high because hospital conglomerates like Providence have created near monopolies of broad health care services to more aggressively and arbitrarily push up secret prices. Insurance companies are willing co-conspirators because higher premiums mean higher profits.

Reimbursements and pay scales for many health care providers are too low, because over one-third of every health care dollar spent is wasted on useless administrative overhead and pre-authorizations, lobbying, advertising, shareholder dividends and outlandish executive salaries.

My fear is that the recognition of an urgent need for major surgery in our health care system will wane once the pandemic eases. The only sure way forward is a single-payer financing system. The only entity capable of administering such a system, fairly and without profit, is government, like it or not.

Cris M. Currie, RN, retired

Mead

No ‘I’ in team, but definitely ‘Me’

I couldn’t agree more with Mark Pinch’s letter regarding opting out of bowl games (“Bowl games important,” Dec. 31). We don’t see this in the NCAA Tournament, College World Series or any other collegiate sports. I believe any athlete that makes this choice needs to have all individual records and accomplishments removed from the school’s record books. For example, tying the school record for touchdowns. I would also like to see a repayment of scholarship funds for the year they opted out, but the likelihood is very slim.

I understand the concern for injury, but similar injuries are also prevalent in basketball and they are not selfishly quitting the team and putting their individual interests ahead of the team’s.

Joel Bonvallet

Spokane

Restrictions

Voting restrictions, abortion rights limitations, book banning in schools, acceptance of shootings in supposed self-defense of unarmed demonstrators, etc., etc. I’m beginning to wonder in what country I’m living.

Denyse Erdos

Liberty Lake