Letters for Jan. 5

Is McMorris Rodgers a responsible rep?

Garith Krause (“She did the right thing,” Dec. 20) takes The Spokesman-Review to task for characterizing Cathy McMorris Rodgers as cowardly and claims she is a responsible representative because she won re-election with a 60% majority.

Does a responsible representative tell her constituents the truth or does she placate them with doubts about that truth?

During the certification of the 2020 election, McMorris Rodgers chose to give credence to the big lie that the election may have been illegitimate when all the evidence was to the contrary by claiming “razor thin margins.”

As a member of Congress she surely knew there was little to no fraud in the vote especially not enough to overturn a national election. Only after the Capitol was attacked did she relent and vote to certify, an attack that happened because of the big lie.

Since then has she come out and told her constituents there was no large scale fraud? No. Some of her voters have turned on her because she voted to certify the election but still she remains silent about the truth.

Does a responsible representative tell her constituents the truth or does she placate them with a lie to get re-elected. The latter sounds like the epitome of irresponsibility and cowardice.

It’s time for new representation!

Rick Gallinger

Greenacres

University sports burden

Kudos to the retired EWU profs who recently voiced their disenchantment with the athletic funding burden (“EWU athletic funding burden,” Dec. 26). As a spectator and former athlete, I can say the whole media/university sports complex is out of hand. Redshirting, early admission for athletes, the transfer portal, and exorbitant coach salaries all make a mockery of our educational system. A subsidized collegiate minor league for the professional NFL and ABA, to produce millionaires is not part of the mission of higher education.

All the benefits of sports including the competitive spirit, teamwork, camaraderie, etc. can be achieved without spending millions of dollars. My ideal is the Sprint Football League, where students who are true amateurs play the sport they love. Or at least the Ivy League, where athletes typically qualify as students first.

For the universities which make a profit to support the whole athletic budget, it is at least reasonable. At those schools, operating with an ongoing deficit, the decision for the administration should be obvious. As we all teach our kids, if you can’t afford it, you shouldn’t have it.

Chris Haralam

Spokane

Gun safety discourse

Steven Stuart, (“Gun owners are not ‘ho hum’ about safety, Jan. 2), misreads Shawn Vestal’s piece on the public response to mass shootings.

I don’t believe Mr. Vestal claims that gun owners are “ho hum” about gun safety. Instead, he uses “ho hum” to suggest the darkest truth: In spite of increasingly frequent and horrific mass shootings, there is no meaningful public policy response. Our lawmakers are at loggerheads, the public is numb. Mr. Vestal captured the public’s anger, despair and resignation in the face of unending gun violence.

Mr. Stuart told us what’s wrong with Mr. Vestal’s piece and what’s wrong with gun control laws. I wish he had used his career in law enforcement to add to this discussion at the policy level. I would like to have read about solutions.

For example: There are nearly 400 million guns in the United States. So, law enforcement officers like Mr. Stuart are likely to be called to situations where people are carrying hidden guns. What’s the solution when the public carries firepower as big or bigger than law enforcement’s fire power? What’s the solution to children shooting children in schools?

Mr. Stuart’s answer is to invoke Newton’s first law of motion: If you leave your gun on a desk, it will stay there until something knocks it off.

Sadly, guns aren’t staying on desks in this country full of angry people right now. What are we to do, Mr. Stuart, about guns that don’t stay on desks?

Caroline Woodwell

Spokane