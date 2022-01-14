Is the Metaverse necessary?

I was intrigued by the article in Dec. 31’s paper regarding the Metaverse. (“Tech talked up Metaverse in ‘21”). Having heard much buzz regarding this new idea I was curious to learn more.

As one who deleted her Facebook account years ago, and would never be described as an early adopter of new technology, it was purely intellectual curiosity. I find interactions with real people in real time, or communing with nature to be far more satisfying then anything I’ve encountered online.

One read through the article left me with a nagging question, so I reread it again for clarity. However a second pass through still left me with a fundamental unanswered question. Why?

Diane Delanoy

Spokane