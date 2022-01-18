Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
Opinion >  Letters

Push Congress to follow Spokane’s example

It was great to read about the Spokane City Council allocating money for the housing crisis, one of the major causes of homelessness. In addition, the allocations for child care will help parents get back to work.

Sadly, Congress failed to continue the Child Tax Credit increase that lifted 3.6 million children out of poverty. As part of the Build Back Better legislation that recently stalled in the Senate, in spite of efforts by Washington Sen. Patty Murray and Maria Cantwell, the Child Tax Credit, along with critical child care funds, housing relief and health care improvements will have to wait.

Spokane’s example of taking action on these critical needs can be followed in Congress, if they hear from us. Call (202-224-3121) or email those who represent you and let’s move America on to equity and hope for all, instead of pushing our children back into poverty.

Willie Dickerson

Snohomish

 

Letters policy

The Spokesman-Review invites original letters on topics of public interest. Your letter must adhere to the following rules:

  • No more than 250 words
  • We reserve the right to reject letters that are not factually correct, racist or are written with malice.
  • We cannot accept more than one letter a month from the same writer.
  • With each letter, include your daytime phone number and street address.
  • The Spokesman-Review retains the nonexclusive right to archive and re-publish any material submitted for publication.
Unfortunately, we don’t have space to publish all letters received, nor are we able to acknowledge their receipt.
Click here to learn more.

Submit letters using any of the following:

Our online form

Mail: Letters to the Editor
The Spokesman-Review
999 W. Riverside Ave.
Spokane, WA 99201

Email: editor@spokesman.com
Fax: (509) 459-3815
Questions?: (509) 459-5430