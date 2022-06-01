Letters for June 1, 2022

A seed for thought

I know it is extremely naïve to believe that this could even happen, but I’m going to say it anyway. I believe it would be in the best interests of our society to repeal the Second Amendment. Since it is unrealistic to expect that such an action could occur, at least allow me to plant a seed for thought. Attitudes can be changed through thoughtful consideration. Repeal of the Second Amendment would not take away anybody’s right to own a gun. It would simply allow the freedom to think and act.

Miguel Melbin

Spokane

Creating a monster

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell let the unbridled monster out of the barn and may never get him back in.

Early in Barack Obama’s presidency, McConnell announced his most important achievement would be to make Obama a one-term president. Ever since, McConnell has opposed anything Obama and Democrats have introduced, even if originally Republican-proposed (Mitt Romney’s Massachusetts health plan predating Obamacare). This includes blocking legislation Obama and subsequent Democrats continually put forward to rescue the lower- and middle-income working classes, many of whom have been unjustly left behind.

These angry, marginalized workers were fertile ground for the lies, hate and bigotry of Donald Trump; consequently, many were drawn to him, even though he’s always favored the rich, especially with his tax cuts. Belatedly, McConnell has shown signs of realizing his actions have created a monster.

The first major sign that McConnell realized his mistakes, though lacking the integrity to right them, was his strong criticism of Trump during impeachment proceedings following the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection. This provided McConnell, with his influence on Republican senators, an opportunity to end the monster’s political life, but McConnell lacked the courage to vote accordingly for conviction. More recently, McConnell criticized the Republican National Committee’s censure of Republican U.S. Reps. Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger and its characterization of the Trump-inspired Jan. 6 insurrection as “legitimate political discourse.”

But much damage has already been done, and McConnell and Republican cowardice precludes any chance of getting the monster back into the barn.

Norm Luther

Spokane

Prioritize mothers, kids

Cathy McMorris Rodgers claims to be pro-family, and yet she voted against providing $28 million in aid to the Food and Drug Administration to address the shortage of baby formula — within days of criticizing President Biden for not doing enough.

Perhaps she has amnesia about her role in this disaster. In July 2020, she voted in favor of Trump’s United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) which, according to Rick Scott, Republican Senator from Florida, “made it virtually impossible for the U.S. to import infant formula from Canada.”

Instead of wasting time grandstanding, she should work to break up the handful of companies that have a market monopoly in the U.S. She should also sponsor a bill to better support breastfeeding mothers by guaranteeing paid maternity leave. It is appalling that the U.S. is the only rich nation offering no national paid parental-leave program. The National Partnership for Women and Families found that 12 weeks of parental leave would conservatively save the lives of 600 infants every year and lead to more economic stability for their families. McMorris Rodgers had three kids while in office. Why can’t she empathize with mothers balancing work and home life?

The Spokane community needs someone in Washington, D.C., who is willing to prioritize our mothers and children, and not further deepen our political divide. Time for her to go.

Michael J. Ryan

Spokane

Never happen again

Cathy McMorris Rodgers works hard for Eastern Washington and most of her work is not covered by the media. For example, McMorris Rodgers recently introduced the Making Aid for Local Disaster Equal Now Act (the Malden Act) which expedites the deployment of disaster assistance to rural communities impacted by a natural disaster (fire). The bill is named after the little town of Malden, Washington, almost totally destroyed by fire in 2020.

The delay it took for that community to receive federal aid was a tragedy and must never happen again.

Gordon Spunich

Spokane Valley

The American crisis

The mentality of nearly half of the leaders in this country is leaning very much toward insanity.

Federal laws for purchase of alcohol and tobacco are 21 years of age. Federal law to purchase rifles and shotguns, including assault rifles, is 18 years of age.

So, an 18-year-old person can purchase something that CAN kill many others in a mass shooting at a school, grocery store or concert, but cannot purchase cigarettes that MAY kill only him or herself after many years of use.

That is the insanity of federal laws and the warped mentality of legislators who will not open their eyes to this American crisis.

Beth Bornhoft

Spokane