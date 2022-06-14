Letters for June 14, 2022

Gun regulations and advertising

Tom Nelson’s well written letter (“Regulation irony”) in the June 6 editorial section left out one piece that has had me fuming since receiving Friday’s paper and ads! The Sportsman’s Warehouse ad featuring Father’s Day Sale two pages of AR-15 type rifles and high-capacity pistols left me sick to my stomach.

We have seen enough of these rifles on the news in recent days to know that our kids and grandkids are fearful to go to school! Seeing them as Father’s Day gift’s capable of killing more innocent children some how made me think that how, accepting ads such as these doesn’t mean that The Spokesman-Review might also be complicit in “knowingly” selling, making, and advertising the sale of these weapons?

I am very aware of the difficulties of running and financing a newspaper is these days, and I will continue to support this paper for its unbiased news stories, but do not like seeing ads that add to the violence that is around us! When will we, as a nation, stop being held hostage by greed and instead be led by laws and lawmakers that support peace and love.

Les Harder

Nine Mile Falls

Unseen crypto subsidy

Past S-R articles re: Usk’s shuttered newsprint mill missed a larger story: That the winning bid from venture capital firm Allrise Capital recognized the low market price of our cheap energy to “mine” their cryptocurrency that each of us are and will continue to subsidize directly, but also in terms of carbon contribution to the atmosphere.

This is not an isolated case, internationally VC firms like this demand cheap energy to reduce their operational costs, but who really pays? It’s all of us today and tomorrow. The 100-500 megawatts of power they’ll consume annually must be replaced from somewhere.

Does that energy exist somewhere already? No, it does not. Will the replacement energy be “green?” Maybe, but likely not. Some will argue free market forces will distribute costs, risks, and benefits, but I’m not buying it. Typically firms hire real employees to make actual, tangible goods and contribute to our civic lives.

The true costs of this crypto mine (and all others) are not being discussed and we will all pay the price.

William Alcorn

Spokane