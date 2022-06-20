Letters for June 20, 2022

Shame on you

Shame on you, Spokesman-Review editors. Our country is at risk of losing our democratic form of government due to the insurrection of President Trump’s followers on Jan. 6, 2021. Yet the first televised hearing to share findings of the bipartisan committee investigating the insurrection was only deemed newsworthy by your paper of placement on page 9 (“Jan. 6 hearings open with focus on Trump’s role in Capitol riot,” June 10).

We Americans must demand answers to what the president knew and actions he took on and leading up to Jan. 6, 2021. By burying the committee’s findings deep in the pages of our community newspaper, you help perpetuate the idea that the insurrection wasn’t that big of a deal. It’s in the past. Nothing to worry about.

We have plenty to worry about. What will be left for our children and grandchildren? If our former president is allowed to run again, America is in peril. Please do your part. Help us comprehend the ramifications of a tyrant who doesn’t believe in the Constitution if he once again gains control of the Oval Office.

Claire Rudolf Murphy

Spokane

The 31

The Spokesman-Review listed the names on June 13 of the 31 arrested the previous weekend at the Pride event in Coeur d’Alene, and on Tuesday put their photos on the front page. Either you naively believe they can be publicly shamed into better behavior, or you condone what they were preparing to do and wanted them to have all the attention and fame that they have now received.

Sara Duggin

Spokane