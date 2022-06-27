Letters for June 27, 2022

Dams

Removing or “breaching” our expensive and important Washington dams to save our salmon population would be disastrous. The loss of revenue especially now, these water impoundments create electricity and recreation and fishing opportunities for countless people. Breaching the dams would only provide rafting trip revenue and a big loss for the populace.

Tom Brown

Spokane

Republican audit

The Republicans call for an audit of our 2020 Spokane County election? Because the party’s state committee asked for it? What are we, Maricopa County, Arizona? We know how that turned out!

I loved when this committee chairperson not from Spokane said, “We’re not trying to say that any fraud has been committed.” What are you trying to say then?

This would have never happened if our 45th president hadn’t lied about his loss and the mayhem that follows to this day! Does that mean that the two state representatives, Rob Chase and Bob McCaslin, might not have won? They signed onto this audit. Both ran in 2020 and I didn’t see them arguing against their win.

Now I get it. McCaslin is running against Vicky Dalton for county auditor, and this is another political ploy to discredit Vicky and gain publicity. Sorry, it won’t work, boys! I have voted in this county since 1973 and Vicky is the most qualified county auditor this state has ever seen. She has been our auditor since 1999 and there has never been a question about her work ethics and integrity. Vicky has overseen 100 elections including six presidential elections and numerous recounts (close votes.) If you have all these questions about how an election works Republicans, just ask Vicky.

Vicky would have clearly and willingly answered your questions just like she did in the June 20 edition of The Spokesman-Review (“Republicans call for review of 2020 election”)!

Jenny Rose

Spokane