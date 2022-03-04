Letters for March 4, 2022

Knezovich unchained

On Feb. 17-18, Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich posted two videos on YouTube reporting increased firearms violence in Spokane County.

The sheriff appears in uniform in these videos, obviously prepared using public funds. The sheriff blames his office’s inability to respond effectively to this epidemic of crime on eight elected officials and three private citizens, all well-known local progressives. These eleven people are named and shown in photographs.

How could it possibly be legal for a public official to use public assets to create and publish attacks that paint targets on citizens, political opponents or otherwise?

William F. Siems

Spokane

One person can make a difference

Every time I read about another climate disaster like wildfires, tornadoes, hurricanes or floods, I wonder what I can do except send a little money to the American Red Cross. Now I have found something else.

We know that politicians are influenced by all the money donated to their campaigns by fossil fuel companies. Well it turns out that the fossil fuel companies are financed by the four big banks, Chase, Bank of America, Citi and Wells Fargo. These four banks have lent the fossil fuel companies $1 trillion since the Paris Climate Accords were signed. So I have joined a group of seniors to try to make a difference. We have taken a pledge (which you can see at ThirdAct.org) to take our money out of these banks and cut up our credit cards if they don’t stop lending money to the people who are destroying our climate by the end of the year.

We’ve spent out lives saving for retirement, we don’t want our money used to make the climate crisis any worse. If you are interested there is more information at ThirdAct.org. One person joined with many can make a difference!

Libby Laughary

Spokane

Peaceable kingdom in Eastern Europe

A reminder for those who would like to apply the “peaceable kingdom” meme to the current Ukrainian invasion.

If Russia is the lion, then the lion wants the lamb (Ukraine) to lie down inside its stomach.

Tim Rolfe

Spokane

Absent coverage

One quick search through your website and I’m shocked to find zero coverage of your paper even mentioning Donald Trump applauding Putin as a “genius” for invading another country. Why is this? Why is there no coverage of dumb comments like this that most Americans wouldn’t support in The Spokesman? And yet the same recent search has a blurb about Trump still holding a strong grasp over the GOP, again no mention of calling a dictator invading another country a genius. Your paper is a joke.

Andy Amidon

Spokane

Making donations to the Ukraine crisis

I would like to encourage my fellow citizens to make donations in support of the Ukrainian people in the face of senseless aggression by the Russian Federation and its authoritarian leader, V.V. Putin.

This evening, my partner and I donated to HIAS, the International Committee of the Red Cross, Doctors Without Borders, and CARE. Each of these agencies has received at least an “A” rating from Charitywatch.org and all have a special collection effort focused on Ukraine.

Many companies also offer matching gifts for charitable donations. I’m thankful to my employer for matching our donations 1:1 – which doubles the dollars, doubling their impact.

When the time comes, the Spokane community will receive Ukrainian refugees with open arms, until then, every little bit helps.

Every freedom loving American is Ukrainian now.

Ian Daniel White

Spokane

The problem with fluoridation

Every issue has two sides. Facts often get buried when trying to understand issues clearly. Folks who are “for” adding fluoride to our water believe it will solve most dental concerns. Consider some facts:

1. The state optimal level is 0.7 milligrams of fluoride/liter of water. Current level of fluoride in Spokane’s water wells varies a lot according to the health district’s website stating a big fluctuation from 0.01 to 0.5 mg/L (2016). How can a fluoridation system be precise enough to ensure it doesn’t go beyond the optimal range in any given water system? It can’t. Too much, and it’s considered harmful.

2. Stop your children from consuming those sugary drinks, cereals, and sugar-laden sweets! Try carrots, celery, tomatoes and snap peas. That will stop a lot of cavities. Be accountable for what you and your children eat. I don’t want my water fluoridated any more than what nature has provided. Get fluoride in toothpaste and mouthwash if you want more.

3. Help kids have better teeth by FIRST putting toothbrushes and toothpaste into the schools. Ensure kids learn how to brush in health class, and teach what healthy snacks are. It’s a targeted and affordable program, better than a very expensive contract taxpayers will be stuck with for 20-plus years, along with potential health concerns IF folks get too much fluoride.

4. No one-size-fits-all solution is good. Additional health concerns are related to fluoridation according to those against adding fluoride. Say “NO!”

Alene Lindstrand

Spokane