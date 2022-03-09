Letters for March 9, 2022

CMR does not support veterans

During his State of the Union address, President Biden asked Congress to pass legislation that increases respiratory illnesses allowed for veterans to file disability claims relating to breathing in the toxins of burn pits (many as large as football fields) during our 20 year war in the Middle East.

As many veterans have told me when I have been to the VA hospital, “They dumped everything into those burn pits. Medical waste, tires, human feces and so much more.” Currently, many, many veterans of this era are being turned down on their disability claims (like agent Orange in Vietnam) without a federal law covering veterans exposed to these burn pits.

A day or so after Biden’s speech, the House did pass the Honoring our PACT Act. It passed the House 256-174. CMR was one of the 174 Republicans who voted no.

CMR is always touting how she always supports veterans and their causes. No, she doesn’t, and every veteran in her district should be angered because of her vote.

CMR and the other 173 Republicans cite the estimated $300 billion estimated cost. Make no mistake, this cost is a cost of that war. CMR voted so many times in support of that war in the past. We never heard CMR complaining about costs before. But now when it comes to taking care of all the veterans, she says no.

What a disgrace!

Jason Ernsting

Nine Mile Falls

World class symphony in Spokane

James Lowe has transformed the Spokane Symphony to a new level of professionalism and sound. I love it. No one was sleeping at Saturday’s performance (March 5). It was perfect. You could feel it in the audience. James has brought a whole new flavor to the music performed there, yet he respects tradition. I enjoy watching the emotion that he puts into his conducting. His team responds well.

I have season tickets to both the pop and classic series. I am in the “encore” circle. My small investment in the symphony pays back with enriching entertainment.

The choice of the guest artist has added to my enjoyment. They also breathe life into the Spokane Symphony.

William Kingman

Spokane

Shelters not fences

Spokane is made up of generous and concerned citizens. We are seeing a lot more protests in the last couple of years. One of the latest was in response to the city placing fencing under the viaduct to limit homeless camps and provide safer passage for pedestrians.

I would suggest that those protesters become active in cleaning up garbage, working with individuals to help them get off the streets and encourage access to the resources Spokane has available for drug, mental health and life skills. Action is more effective than demanding someone else fix the problem by building more shelters. Protesters can donate property and labor for building shelters. Be generous and provide humanitarian aid.

Peggy McCoy

Spokane

Society and climate change

I want to state my appreciation for the recent articles on the U.N. global report on climate change science, and the local impacts that climate change is producing. Having access to the most recent data on climate change is important to all of us for moving forward and committing to substantial action.

Our city, county and region have many important problems to address such as adequate housing, homelessness, recovery for businesses after the pandemic and providing the many services needed for all community members. The current and future climate change effects will only heighten the complexity and challenges to these problems. Not addressing climate change will leave us frustrated and dejected when our investments, intentions and plans do not produce the results we had anticipated.

My education and work in public health have the foundation that prevention efforts are often not ever seen by those actors within their lifetime. But for endless generations that is what humans have done. We don’t exist just for now but for what will exist after us. Public health is defined as the art and science of preventing disease, prolonging life and promoting health through the organized efforts of society. Society is made up of all of us, so every one of us has the responsibility to action. Thanks to the leaders and activists who have and are doing valuable work towards reducing climate change, and now let’s all get moving in a determined and courageous effort. The future will thank you.

Jane C. Nelson

Spokane