Letters for March 10, 2022

Public health in school districts

Thank you Central Valley School District School Board for following the science and keeping staff and students safe these past two years. As a teacher in the district, I work in a building where no one uses latex balloons or spray perfumes because if we did, members of our population might end up in urgent care. Thank you, also, for getting us back in the buildings as soon as possible.

I appreciate that I work in a school district that understands the importance public education has in a community. By working to meet the needs of every student, Spokane Valley is a better place to live. However, I am concerned that this district had to pay lawyer’s fees because of an attempt to recall board members. We should be spending our money on curriculum, staff and student activities, and not on politics. It is concerning that a loud minority is attempting to influence unnecessary changes.

At CV middle schools we teach the Character Strong program to address the need for social emotional growth with our students. Character Strong is based on teaching eight traits: patience, kindness, humility, respect, selflessness, forgiveness, honesty, commitment. Please remember that our schools play an important role in making a better future for Spokane Valley.

Yes, these last two years have been hard, but it has also been a time for children and adults to practice selflessness … patience … kindness …

Pat Dempsey

Spokane Valley

Traffic enforcement potholes

Thanks to Mother Nature, poor workmanship of our Spokane city streets and lack of traffic enforcement I guess the potholes are somewhat a positive to slow speeders down.

Ginnie Hawkinson

Spokane

Second Amendment in Ukraine?

It’s ironic that civilians in the Ukraine, including little grannies and “Miss Ukraine,” are arming themselves with AK-47 assault rifles to defend their homeland, while clueless-about-liberty, anti-gun extremists, from President Biden to Gov. Inslee, are banning so-called assault rifles, and high capacity magazines here in “the land of the free.”

What we’re seeing, in the Ukraine, is a militia that America’s Founding Fathers envisioned for America, an armed citizenry ready to defend the nation.

It’s tragic that Biden, Inslee and the Democratic Party continue to ignore reality, the Constitution and the harsh lessons of history. Instead, they’re continuing their insidious campaign to totally disarm the American people.

I’m persuaded that the ideology, which is trying to crush the Ukraine, is the exact same ideology that’s pushing civilian disarmament in the United States.

George Mason, whose writings were an inspiration for our Declaration of Independence, once wrote, “To disarm the people is the best and most effectual way to enslave them.”

Those who would abolish the Second Amendment, and our right to keep and bear arms, need to look at Ukraine and their desperate fight for freedom.

Curt Stone

Dayton, Wash.

Question for letter author

Has Joseph Harari been paying any attention to the former president and the talking heads on Fox News, not to mention the majority of Republicans who find Putin more favorable than President Biden?

Ted Wert

Sagle, Idaho

Let’s cover more history, not less

Those who claim that critical race theory is just teaching accurate history don’t object to the omission of history that doesn’t fit into a certain agenda.

One political party has a history of supporting slavery, the KKK and Jim Crow laws, and opposing civil rights legislation. The other party was created to end slavery and has a history of supporting civil rights. One party has a history of supporting the Bill of Rights, and the other party has repeatedly tried to water it down.

One party has supported debating ideas so that citizens can form their own opinions, while the other party has a history of avoiding debates by attacking the character or motives of their opponents.

One party has a history of advocating for the equality of opportunity, while the other party has advocated for equality of outcome.

To those who have written articles and letters promoting accurate instruction of history, I say, let’s go all the way!

Craig Detmer

Spokane

Press accountability with Biden

The media may have not liked President Trump, but if they are truthful, they have to admit that he took all the time in the world to answer all their questions. President Biden just addressed the nation and “once again” refused to answer questions. Why is the media protecting him by not calling him out? Why do they let him hide from the American Public, who he is supposed to be serving? My fellow Americans, demand that the media start making Biden answer all the questions that they demanded from Trump.

James Fry

Pullman