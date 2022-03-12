Letters for March 12

Taxpayers pay for government compliance and services

Response to “Who covers the costs for public records requests?” authored by Petra Hoy. The answer to Petra’s question: Taxpayers who fund the government pay and it is the CVSD’s (board of directors and district administration) lawful obligation to deliver per the Washington State Public Records Act (RCW 42.56).

Per RCW 42.56.30 “The people of this state do not yield their sovereignty to the agencies that serve them. The people, in delegating authority, do not give their public servants the right to decide what is good for the people to know and what is not good for them to know. The people insist on remaining informed so that they may maintain control over the instruments that they have created. This chapter shall be liberally construed, and its exemptions narrowly construed to promote this public policy and to assure that the public interest will be fully protected.”

Rob Linebarger

Liberty Lake

CMR and climate change policy

With great respect for her advocacy on behalf of our veterans and farmers, I must express regret that Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers has chosen to take advantage of the Russian invasion of Ukraine to continue to push for her “head in the oil sands” energy policy.

Her latest newsletter claims, “It’s not too late for America to restore our energy dominance on the world stage.” Her American Energy Independence from Russia Act calls for, among other things, the building of the Keystone XL pipeline. In case you forgot, farmers, ranchers and Native Americans helped block this deal on environmental grounds after it had been rattling around the West Wing and halls of Congress for almost 20 years.

If Rep. McMorris Rodgers really wants for America to show energy leadership, she should call for more investment in clean energy technologies rather than keeping us dependent on fossil fuels.

Tom Benemann

Spokane

Tucker Carlson on Russian TV

Newsweek and others reported this week that for the second time, Russian state-run television has widely circulated translations of Tucker Carlson’s Feb. 22 interview with retired Col. Douglas Macgregor, who has spoken out against Ukraine’s defense and in favor of the invasion of Crimea. Supported by these geopolitical experts, the broadcast urged Ukrainians to lay down their arms and surrender.

In the weeks leading up to the current invasion, Carlson made statements to the effect that Ukraine is not a democracy, rather a colony with a puppet regime. Also memorable: “It’s not un-American to support Putin.” Is it too far-fetched to think that if, say, Donald Trump decided to invade Grand Bahama from Mar-a-Lago, he could count on support from both Tucker Carlson and Vladimir Putin? I guess so. Maybe.

You know the story about Tucker Carlson is true because you can’t make this stuff up.

Mike Gentry

Mead

Disbelief and disgust at so many things happening in our country

I don’t understand our country anymore; actions and sentiments that leave me both saddened and disgusted.

Polls now show more Republicans support Putin than Biden. And, I’ve seen T-shirts spouting “I’d rather be a Russian than a Democrat!”

Then we have Gov. DeSantis berating students for wearing masks at a recent press conference! By the way, governor, that’s not called theatrics, it’s called CHOICE (a perverted version of which you support for your base!).

Lastly, my response to the first group – I’ll be more than happy to use some of my late husband’s military pension to buy any of you a one-way ticket to Russia!

Barbara Tuttle

Spokane

We are not alone

I am writing in response to Libby Laughary’s letter (“One person can make a difference, March 4). She made the point that we do not need to feel completely helpless in the face of our climate crisis. She tells about a senior group (ThirdAct.org) that encourages folks to take their money out of four banks (Chase, Bank of America, Citi and Wells Fargo) that have lent the fossil fuel companies over $1 trillion since the Paris Climate Accord was signed. Their loans make it possible for these banks to continue to destroy our planet.

I recently joined a similar group called thisiswhatwedid.org and with their help have switched from Citibank to Numerica for my credit purchases. The divestment movement broke the apartheid government of South Africa and if enough of us divest from these four banks we can change their bad behavior of polluting our atmosphere. We are not alone and it is not hopeless.

Dr. Ronald J. White

Spokane