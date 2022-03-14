Letters for March 14

Who’s going to fight?

The recent letter to the editor, Biden and Ukraine (March 8), brought up valid criticism of the West’s response to the Ukraine war. The letter itself has compelling points and I found myself rallied by its call. But, I think it’s important to consider the true cost of escalation.

The West can win a war with Russia. The combined might of European and American militaries could bring about the end of Putin’s regime. However, a matter of could is far from should.

We could be defending democracy with boots on the ground… but should we be sending NATO troops to their deaths when Putin plays dirty? Putin has shown he doesn’t play fair when odds turn against him. In the letter’s own words, “Putin doesn’t care about how many will die.”

Countless Ukrainian civilians have been killed and continue to be targeted; Russian troops die without Putin batting an eye. As such, I fear a NATO escalation would lead to the destruction of a generation.

As a young man, I am willing to fight in Ukraine and die for democracy. But even so, I stand conflicted. Who am I to send my friends to their deaths by advocating for war?

Despite my deep desire to fight Russian oppression and tyranny, I cannot yet advocate for open war.

For now, let us work to secure Ukraine’s future without escalating the conflict, supplying them with food, medicine, and weapons to aid them in their fight for democracy.

Charles Sperry

Greenacres

S-R subscription

Recently in the mail, it was learned the subscription monthly charge for our historical S-R newspaper will soon be increased to a whopping $86.67 from present $65.00 in covering rate increase and carrier tip. No doubt with many subscribers in our great community, it is a deep disappointment. But as a courtesy, could S-R kindly bring the Saturday subscription back into daily printing and distribution while our continued readership continue to be appreciated, even with the coming rate increase.

Larry Gorton

Spokane