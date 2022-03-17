Letters for March 17, 2022

It’s time to enact the no-fly zone

Last week Poland bravely announced they would send their fighter jets to Ukraine to assist against the Russian invasion. After the buck got passed all the way to the Oval Office, President Biden vetoed it. This, even though they would be flown by Ukrainian pilots, not NATO.

It’s past time for the hand-wringing and inaction. Not only should we have agreed with Poland, NATO should be enacting the no-fly zone Ukraine has been begging for. Not doing so shows strategic weakness and is morally wrong. Our presumed excuse is that it would be an offensive operation and could lead to WWIII. But sending anti-tank weapons and drones that have killed hundreds of Russian troops is not offensive? The offensive actions are being taken by the Russians! By enacting a no-fly zone we would only be preventing them from murdering more Ukrainian civilians.

Inaction based on fear has historically caused more conflict than action based on the confidence of being morally right. WWII provided that lesson. Our fear of acting emboldens Putin and encourages other bad actors to believe they can invade their neighbors with impunity.

Putin has already threatened nuclear action and now is ramping up the excuse to use chemical or biological weapons. Forgive me for thinking it cannot get much worse! President Biden needs to drop the Neville Chamberlain imitation and finally take the proper action to assist Ukraine. Enact the no-fly zone and boot the Russians back to Moscow!

Hal Dixon

Spokane

Support the VA hospital

I’ve been a VA patient for about 10 years and for much of that time I’ve had two chronic conditions that required extra attention. Neither is curable so I will require care for both indefinitely. Considering the care I’ve received so far, from VA personnel and from community referral when the VA lacks the relevant specialty, I have no doubt that I will continue to get excellent care. In fact, my non-VA ophthalmologist who treats my macular degeneration was surprised that his referral approval was easier and faster than with civilian insurance. And because of the VA physical therapy group, I’m getting lymphedema treatment, supplies and equipment that civilian insurance won’t usually pay for.

Spokanites have been getting a one-sided assessment in The Spokesman-Review of management problems at Mann-Grandstaff, and a long history of the same type of erroneous criticisms from our local U.S. Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers. The current problems are mostly with a new medical records management system. This region in the Northwest is essentially beta testing the new system which will eventually be used to manage VA medical records nationwide. There have been problems, and there likely will be more. From my perspective, though, I get excellent care for my chronic medical conditions as long as I make a reciprocal effort to communicate. I have no problem with doing that. We should give the VA the time and support they need to get their system up and running properly.

Barry Kathrens

Spokane

Homeless crises

In reference to the two letters on Feb. 28 blasting the city of Spokane and Nadine Woodward for their lack of progress concerning the homeless population.

May I remind you she recently made an effort by proposing a shelter in the Hillyard area but was met with such fierce resistance it had to be abandoned. Truth is, nobody wants them in their neighborhood and who blames them? I’m tired of these liberal whiners who accuse everyone of lacking compassion. My cousin worked at a library in a different state. It was so frigid they decided to open the library as a temporary shelter. All the volunteers worked diligently to provide the homeless with blankets, food, soap and other necessities. In return they sweat their tails off for two days cleaning up after them. The building was trashed and used as a toilet as well. She said never again.

I don’t claim to have a solution … well I do have a suggestion. Why don’t all of you bleeding hearts take them into your home and see how it works out rather than criticize those who are doing their best in a thankless job.

Lucy Holt

Spokane

Our stars

Perhaps it is because of my 23-year military career that I think that stars not only denote rank, but also represent supreme authority, such that I think they should be commensurate with the territory that they cover.

Hence it seems out of whack to me that Spokane’s police chief only wears three stars to represent his rank, while the police chief of much smaller Coeur d’Alene wears four stars.

Accordingly I propose the chief of Spokane’s police should be allowed to wear five stars.

Philip J. Mulligan

Vietnam veteran

Spokane

Respect for the flag

As a Vietnam Veteran and citizen of the U.S., I felt that the lack of effort to remove hats or place a hand over the heart as the only color guard came marching by during the St. Patrick’s Day Parade. Be proud Americans!

Ron Emerson

Spokane