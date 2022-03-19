Letters for March 19, 2022

Applause for Holt letter

How I applaud Lucy Holt and her letter to the editor in today’s paper regarding the homeless situation. Instead of the asinine “solution” of shuffling the homeless around town and letting them ruin one neighborhood after another with their tents, stolen shopping carts, food waste, drug paraphernalia, human and animal feces, etc. why don’t the “bleeding hearts” open up their own homes to these people? If they all took in one or two people off the streets that would end the problem of anyone living outdoors.

Let’s be honest, we all have homes too large for a single family or just one couple. Wouldn’t this stop the liberals’ accusations of how the rest of us are lacking in compassion? Who wants to go first? Do I see a “bleeding heart” raising his or her hand?

Nadine J. Joubert

Spokane

Should parenting be considered a job?

Parenting is a fundamental part of most adult lives. Some mothers and fathers have never had a job or don’t have much to put on their resume to get a job. Shouldn’t raising children be a part of their resume?

Parenting shows responsibility, time management, effort and hard work. There is absolutely no reason that being a full-time parent shouldn’t be on résumés. Being a parent isn’t something that you can just quit. It means that they have to raise the child or children they put in this world. Aside from raising children, there’s also the factor of planning your life around it.

I understand that managing a job and children can be difficult; however, that doesn’t mean someone should be afraid to put “full-time parent” on their résumés.

Trinity Babcock

Spokane

Strong Road

For all my life I have had to deal with a horrendous, dreadful, absolutely terrible road called Strong Road. If you live on Five Mile or have driven on this road, you know exactly what I am talking about. This road is one of the longest and would be busiest if it wasn’t for its conditions.

Do you like roller coasters? If you do then this road would still get on your nerves because you most likely have a drink, food or something in the car, that is fragile. Strong Road will make you slowly start crying because by the end of the road you will have already spilled three times on the road and broken a pot in the back seat of your car. I am here on behalf of all the residents on Five Mile.

We need this road to be fixed and quick because some people can almost not handle the inconvenience it causes every day for our commute. If you choose not to go on the road then it will take you an extra 10 minutes to get where you need because it is literally the only road that connects Cedar and Five Mile. Where are our tax dollars being put? This has been a strong request for years and has still never been fixed.

Tyler Soehner

Spokane

Newfound religion

One has to admire the moral flexibility of Senator Risch and his GOP colleagues who now are claiming President Biden isn’t doing enough to arm Ukraine. They thought withholding arms from Ukraine in an attempt to extort political dirt on opponents didn’t deserve even a censure let alone a vote to impeach. And I’m still waiting to hear them condemn bro Tucker for his pro-Putin views. The former president is now saying that Putin has changed. Really!?

Joe King

Spokane

Hold broadcasters accountable

I wonder what Sens. Cantwell and Murray and my Rep. Rodgers are doing about Tucker Carlson being a tool for Russian propaganda and white supremacy? When will our Congress put a stop to this!

Carlson should be fired and sanctioned! When are these “news” channels going to be held accountable? How do my representatives sleep at night knowing each day these broadcasters are on air bringing us one step closer to World War III! I expect that elected officials protect the citizens that elected them and now I urge them to do their job! I live by an Air Force base that will be first on the list for Russia to nuke! Can we sleep well at night knowing that Russia has mouthpieces on Fox News to spout their rhetoric? Russia has always been the bad guys and we can’t let out guard down! Putin knows he is on his way out and wants to go out with a bang. Do not let him! Tucker Carlson and Fox News are on the wrong side of history! I hope my representatives are not.

Mikel Jent

Spokane

Putin’s toady

With the Russian war raging against Ukraine, it is very important to note that Donald Trump and his cronies are frantically trying to erase the truth about Trump’s relations with Ukraine.

When Ukrainian President Zelenskyy pleaded for help against Russian aggression, Trump withheld military aid because Zelenskyy refused to be forced into manufacturing propaganda to support Trump’s re-election. Ambassador Bill Taylor said in impeachment testimony, “It’s one thing for Trump to leverage a meeting in the White House. It’s a wholly different thing to leverage security assistance to a country at war.” What other actions did Trump take? First, he spread lies about Ukrainian interference in the 2016 election. In fact, it was a notorious Kremlin-linked troll farm in St. Petersburg, Russia, that exploited social media in the United States in order to interfere in the election. Second, he fired the U.S. ambassador to Ukraine because she wouldn’t do his dirty work. Third, he turned Ukraine policy over to Rudy Giuliani. The bottom line is that when Trump was president, he repeatedly aligned interests of the United States with those of Russian President Putin and against those of Ukraine, NATO and the West. Trump is Putin’s toady, always ready and willing to shower Putin with praise including initially describing his brutal war strategy in Ukraine as “wonderful” and “genius.” Why, because Putin has something on him using kompromat. Kompromat is right out of old Soviet KGB espionage tradecraft.

Mike McCarty

Spokane

Bohman nails it

Kudos to Julie Bohman (“Billboard propaganda,” March 15) for a letter well written! I have thought the same when I have seen the many GOP billboards around the Spokane area. The GOP today is not the party of Lincoln!

Patricia Resseman

Colbert