Letters for March 29

Gonzaga heartbreak

Oh somewhere in this favored land the sun is shining bright

Somewhere a band is playing and somewhere hearts are light

Somewhere men are laughing and somewhere children shout

But there is no joy in Spokane, the Bulldog team is out.

With apologies to Edwin Thayer

Tim Gardner

Colbert

What you don’t know about Healing Lodge

Your article regarding the Healing Lodge appears to have left out some important details. I used to walk back there into the mid-’90s, so 1986 is perhaps a start date at a different location. Also because their cyclone fence is in my yard area, I can’t help but see the boundary markers there identifying it as “U.S. Government Property.”

Their new clinic that your article so kindly references is being built abutting my backyard. I contacted them numerous times to find out how close it would come to my backyard and when they might start. According to them the “Contact Us” tab on their website doesn’t work. Eventually I obtained emails for their administrator and an employee. Although I inquired as to any information, there was no reply.

Finally I called and was directed to wait for a reply call from the maintenance guy, Steve. The following week, Steve did call, but could only tell me that it would be 101 feet from my yard.

Had I known earlier, I could have had a privacy fence installed or something.

Unfortunately, the fence people are on a schedule and I have lost my backyard, my side yard and my link to sanity.

Because of the extra traffic and lighting problems, a business is not normally put next to a residence. According to the Valley, the lodge is excused from these rules as they are under federal rules.

Your article was very kind towards the lodge, but they have exhibited a level of rudeness towards a formerly considerate neighbor. Their entitlement illustrates a double standard that does no one justice.

Brenda VanderWilde

Spokane Valley

A tale of two countries

Once upon a time there were two countries that resided next to each other. One was a mighty and powerful nation with a large army and navy. The other country much smaller with only one third of the population of its larger neighbor, with a much smaller army and navy.

One day its larger neighbor demanded that the smaller country be annexed into the larger country. The smaller country refused. The larger country then amassed four large army groups around the smaller country and invaded, bombing their cities and killing civilians including children.

The smaller country’s president was offered sanctuary and safety by fleeing to a friendly nation. This newly elected President with no military experience or expertise steadfastly refused to leave the country he loved. By his sheer courage and perseverance this leader has rallied his people to withstand the major military onslaught of its larger neighbor. And with military aid from friendly countries the smaller country has fought its larger neighbor’s army to a standstill. An amazing accomplishment.

Of course, I am talking about Russia and Ukraine. Ukraine needs all the military aid we can provide including aid to 3 million Ukrainian refugees. Let’s not let Ukraine fall to Russia. And if Ukraine falls to Russia? Will Russia stop there or go on to conquer other countries?

Mark Johnson

Nine Mile Falls