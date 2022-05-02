Letters for May 3

Vote for schools

The percentage of people who vote in Idaho’s primary is historically low in stark contrast to the votes cast in the November general election. This year we need a record primary turnout.

The closed Republican primary ballot and the Democratic ballot will show school levy requests. These levies are important, though hard to justify when the Legislature refuses its constitutional responsibility to adequately fund our schools. Essentially the Idaho Legislature is holding taxpayers hostage. We must pass levies to bridge the funding gap, holding onto hope the Legislature will finally be forced to do its job. In the meantime, it falls upon us to ensure the kids do not suffer the legislators’ dereliction of duty.

The Republican majority Legislature, who has neglected education for decades, now has members trying to dictate what can be taught in schools at our expense. The lieutenant governor bankrupted her office in this folly. Our tax dollars are being misappropriated to fund political grifts by so-called fiscal conservative “freedom fighters”.

We must Take Back Idaho.

We must replace bad legislators with reasonable ones who will do their constitutional duty. This website offers recommendations for the Republican ballot:

https://takebackidaho.com/voter-guide/

Vote for schools on May 17.

Marilyn Beckett

Moscow

Faith and values, Paul Graves

Paul Graves inaccurately describes Christianity’s Scriptures as not teaching “Christ died for our sins”. Let me put his false statement to flight with some direct quotes from Scripture.

Acts 2: 38-39 Peter said, “Repent, and each of you be baptized in the name of Jesus Christ for the forgiveness of your sins; and you will receive the gift of the Holy Spirit.”

1 Corinthians 15:1-8 I make known to you brothers, the Gospel which I preached to you, which you received, in which you stand, and by which you are saved. Hold fast to the words of this Gospel – don’t have an empty belief. This Gospel is the most important message which was given to me, and I delivered it to you that: Christ died for our sins just as the Scriptures said He would, and that He was buried; He rose from the dead on the third day just as the Scriptures said He would, and then He appeared to Peter, then the Twelve Disciples, then more than 500 brothers at once … then His brother James, then all the apostles, and last of all to me …

Hebrews 10:11 – 14 Every priest stands daily offering time after time the same sacrifice which can never take away sins; but Jesus, having offered one sacrifice for sins for all time “Sat down at the right hand of God” … For by one offering Jesus has perfected for all time those who are sanctified.

Mr. Graves may not like what Scripture says and is clearly skilled at making up his own narrative and recreating God in a definition convenient to himself. But he should not be allowed to get away with false depictions of what the text of Scripture clearly says word for word; “Christ died for our sins.”

Tim Christensen

Otis Orchard

In hindsight

The past few implausible years have been hectic. A classic series of unfortunate events appears to have found itself unfolding in our everyday lives, a drama with no end. Initially, the virus rose than declined, and now we are nearing the resolution. Our lives have been testing, different for each person. The healthcare system has been severely affected, dealing with patients every day. For students, that meant Zoom meetings and wearing masks. For others, things were more personal. The inevitable question was: when will this nightmare end? Despite everything, we proved to ourselves that we were capable. Inspiration could not describe what was unraveling behind the news and the drama; we proved our worth. It was a “world achievement,” as many scientists proclaimed. It was almost inconceivable. We deserved this win, but things were not always fair. People died, memorable people. So we worked hard and made sacrifices. But most indelible, after all that toil and the struggles, is we are beginning to see the horizon. No, it is not only inspirational, but it is a spark of hope.

Aaron Lee

Spokane

Community responsibility

How many times does something have to not work for the American people to get it through their heads that it’s a bad idea? We have a “homeless problem” in America created by and encouraged by Government and even some charity involvement. A vast majority of the homeless are so by choice. They chose to do drugs and alcohol instead of taking responsibility for their own lives. They don’t want to be burdened by the hardship of hard work and responsibility. Why should they when so many believe it’s the Community’s responsibility to make sure they are comfortable while being housed and fed?

Why do we support a Government that punishes achievement (taxation) while subsidizing laziness, irresponsibility and drug addiction through Government programs such as Welfare, homeless shelters and the like? Why should hard working Americans be saddled with having to pay to support those who have chosen not to do so? It needs to be uncomfortable and yes even painful (empty bellies) to be lazy which will be an incentive to not be. Of course we need to help those who, not because of their own choices have become homeless. They are a very small percentage of the problem!

Currently we are alienating our neighbors by demanding they put up with the byproducts of shelters, crime and filth. That needs to stop! Responsible people should not suffer so that the irresponsible won’t have to. Personal responsibility needs to become a thing again! Choices matter and so should consequences.

Rob Leach

Mica