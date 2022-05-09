Letters for May 9th

Snake River dams

There are no dams on the Fraser River, yet this statement was taken from the Watershed Watch from the Salmon Society. “In 2021 (Fisheries and Oceans Canada) fisheries managers went rogue, ignoring the fisheries minister’s announcement of sweeping closures. And in 2022, it appears we can expect more of the same. 2022 is the dominant year for several of the 23 Fraser sockeye populations. Managers have already said they intend to open the fishery in 2022, even though many Fraser sockeye populations are forecast to return well below target, and some have been classified as ‘endangered.’ It is unclear what DFO intends to do in regards to the many other fisheries the minister slated for closure in 2021.”

So I’m not convinced ripping the Snake River dams out will change the ocean conditions causing the real problem. We are in a period of higher temperatures world wide. We are shorter on water supply year after year with rising temperatures. Then, trying to supply clean energy by removing the dams with no real alternate energy source in place makes sense? I would think water and energy resources would carry more weight than the thought “removing the dams solve the fish problem.” I agree we do have the responsibility to protect nature as much as possibly. Why are the fish not returning in abundance to the undammed Fraser River too? I don’t think removing the dams for all they do for water reserves, transportation and energy is the absolute answer. Common sense?

Thomas Z Morris

Spokane Valley

Here we are

Here we are! Here we are, facing three worldwide potential disasters: Russian nuclear threats, a climate-based catastrophe and a deadly pandemic that may or may not have begun to decline. And what do the “true believers” on the Supreme Court do? They unleash a firestorm on our country by leaking their intent to abolish women’s rights by overturning Roe v. Wade! For what purpose? For what purpose? Why now?

Dr. Janet Norby

Spokane