Letters for May 16, 2022

Create real jobs

A recent article about a company building a new factory in Moses Lake (“Battery maker coming to Moses Lake,” May 7) caught my eye. Six hundred jobs creating lithium ion batteries for electric vehicles, whose corporate office is in California. The number one stated reason for the move to Moses Lake was an a abundance of reliable hydroelectric power generated in Eastern Washington from the dams. Six hundred jobs creating batteries for electric vehicles, clean energy creating clean transportation. Note the word reliable. Windmills when there is no wind, solar when there is no sun, are not reliable sources of energy.

Save our dams – real jobs created, not imaginary seasonal recreation salmon fishing jobs.

Steve Hintyesz

Spokane

Idaho primary election

Gov. Brad Little has served our state with wisdom, dignity and honor, displaying his obvious love for the people of Idaho.

He is kind, fair, thoughtful and friendly, working for the peace, prosperity and goodwill of our state.

With deep family roots in Idaho country life, he grew up working on his family’s sheep and cattle ranch, later managing it for 20 years. This was after he obtained a bachelor’s degree in agribusiness from the University of Idaho.

He is married to Teresa since 1978, father of two sons and grandfather of six .

He served in the Idaho Legislature for four terms, elected majority caucus chair, and then served as lieutenant governor under Butch Otter. This role also gave him opportunities to travel and leave about Idaho’s commerce with other countries.

All of this experience and faithful service has benefited Idahoans. Indeed, we can all be thankful for citizens who work hard, commit to God, family and country, and are willing to sacrifice their time and energy to serve their fellow citizens.

During these troubled times in the world, we do not know the demands that may be made on states. We need strong, experienced leadership at the helm. Also running for state offices are Scott Bedke, Phil McGrane and Lawrence Wasden, who can work together as a responsible team to help oversee our state’s leadership .

Twila Little

Coeur d’Alene