Letters for May 20, 2022

Church state

In the 1600s, the colonists escaped the Church of England and its oppressive rule. The Pilgrims and Puritan separatists came here and set up their own equally unforgiving forms of religion that included shaming, shunning, imprisoning and even execution for nonbelievers. As time passed and this form of governing became more entrenched, the framers of the Constitution were careful to include the Establishment Clause in the First Amendment. This amendment guarantees the rights of citizens to practice religion as an individual choice; the Establishment Clause prohibits any religion from actively running the government. We have ultimate freedom of religion and the Constitution also guarantees freedom from religion when it comes to the mechanics of government.

Almost 2 1/2 centuries later we have a country set upon by an angry mob who, as they hold their Bibles high and quote Scripture, are setting up laws and rules that supersede individual rights and include plans to heavily fine and imprison those who do not agree. They already shun and shame people who support women’s rights, have fire bombed clinics they don’t approve of and yes, have already assassinated doctors who follow their duties to care for their patients.

Our Constitution sets up a democracy, not a theocracy. You cannot have freedom of religion in a theocracy. In a theocracy only one religion rules, which could be fine if yours is chosen. The Establishment Clause protects us from making such choices.

Richard O’Brien

Spokane

Anything but fair

How refreshing to hear Emily Parzybok’s vision of a state where families could thrive under a fair tax system (“It’s past time wealthiest pay fair share of taxes,” May 15). Taxes, after all, provide the funds to support the education of our children and the services we all need to build strong communities. Unfortunately, as Parzbok notes, Washington’s tax system is anything but fair. Our tax code is upside down, with those who can least afford it paying a far greater portion of their income in taxes as compared to the wealthiest in our state. The new capital gains tax that passed the Legislature is one step to balance our tax code, but the wealthiest special interests are challenging it. A wealth tax is another way to address the problem. Washington is a great place to live. Let’s make it fair, too!

Mary Lou Johnson

Spokane

Not just the Fed

From the news, it seems every economic problem we have is up to the Fed to solve using some monetary policy tool – money supply, interest rates, “quantitative easing.” Why is it up to the Fed to solve our troubles? They’re not elected. They’re not accountable to anyone. They’ve been wrong many times.

What about fiscal policy? Why isn’t this part of the discussion? Our government – both the legislative branch and the executive branch – has a major role to play in fixing things in the economy. Government has made the mess. And these folks are accountable to the people. We seem to have forgotten this and think the Fed has some magic bullet to fix everything.

Wake up, America! Hold the government accountable. The Fed isn’t going to fix your life.

Eric Green

Spokane

Property values plummeting

Imagine being one of the people who spent a large amount of money for a home because it was situated immediately adjacent to a quiet, picturesque, highly successful public golf course. Then, less than a year after moving into your new home, you received a letter stating that the golf course will no longer exist and, in its place will be a 250-unit residential subdivision.

Thanks to Josh Kerns and his colleagues on the Spokane County Commission who approved this project, Sun Dance Golf Course was clear-cut and leveled, and is no longer the quiet and scenic place it used to be. All nearby property values have plummeted, and the character of the local area well known for many years has been altered forever.

If you were one of the unlucky homeowners affected by this, or numerous other rezoning initiatives that have taken place in Spokane County since Kerns has been in office, it is time for a change. Kerns has made a career as a commissioner answering to no one but the developers and real estate agents who put him there. His vote for continued, unchecked, ill-advised development is payback for their campaign contributions. If you are interested in seeing Kerns finally removed from office, please vote accordingly this election.

Eric Ross

Spokane

Purpose of the government

First the Spokane Valley mayor tramples on my First Amendment right by denying the distribution of free newspapers at City Hall. Now, Spokane Valley City Council wants to change how CenterPlace is managed.

Instead of the city managing the community center, council members want to have a private, for-profit hotel run it. That means it will turn into a convention center, which will mean less revenue for the city and money could go out of state, lining their pockets at taxpayers’ expense. It sounds like several council members are in bed with the hotel industry.

What will happen to the six city employees who work at CenterPlace and the senior center?

Councilman Woodard wants to kick out the senior center because it doesn’t belong there. Councilman Woodard needs to visit the senior center instead of spouting misinformation about the lack of use and accessibility.

If this facility is privately managed, how does this impact events held in the parking lots? What happens to the free ValleyFest weekend? What happens to the farmers market?

This is the only indoor public civic amenity in Spokane Valley. It was built to be a community center; it needs staff to market the fact that this facility is available for rent and public use. Spokane Valley City Council needs to remember that the purpose of government is to provide services.

What’s next, toll booths at the entrances of parking lots of city parks?

Helen Jones

Spokane Valley