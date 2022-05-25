Letters for May 25, 2022

It’s not the seniors

In response to Mr. Ellefson’s letter (“Senior driving,” May 11) suggesting the Legislature mandate a driving test for seniors at 80 in order to continue driving.

Not sure where you have been driving Mr. Ellefson except in a storm. You see, I’m one of those “strong-willed grandmas” who happens to be 80 and feel it’s time you re-think this idea you’ve shared.

While I’m on the road, I can assure you it’s NOT an 80-year-old who makes a left turn from the right lane, or the guy who tailgates, then slams on his breaks when the lights turn yellow. I doubt it’s an 80-year-old weaving in and out of traffic on that Harley, or a white-haired 80-year-old who shouts at me for driving the speed limit (30 mph) when he’d rather I’d drive 50, which is his norm.

Maybe your new law would be more beneficial for all the “new folks coming into town,” as you put it, need a drivers test to drive in the state of Washington, because we don’t drive like they do in California.

Besides, you’ll never see a senior provoking road rage. Some may use the middle finger on occasion, but usually that to is someone under the age of 50.

Have a good day, sir, and drive safely.

Georgine Glatt

Spokane

Cutting paper ads

Fred Meyer shoppers, as I am, did you see the notice in the May 11 weekly ad?

No longer will they deliver the weekly ad to us via paper. They want us to look at it online. I called the Sullivan Fred Meyer store where I shop. The person I spoke with told me it was a cooperate action by Kroger. Fred Meyer workers had no input in what Kroger is doing. I was told that paper ads will be found by customer service and near the doors.

Kroger’s action seems a bit unfair to those of us who have no online access or any other means of connection nor want it.

I wonder what Fred G. Meyer would say.

Janeen Thompson

Greenacres

Prevention is key

Recently a draft was leaked to cause an uproar to the citizens who believe in female rights to an abortion. This right was not taken away. All that happened was the Supreme Court threw it back to the states whose legislative branch is elected by each state’s citizens and each state will decide how to proceed.

Many of those citizens cry out for “less” government in our lives. That’s what our highest court drafted – let the states decide and leave unelected judges out of the abortion issue.

There are many ways to prevent a pregnancy. There is no reason to abort. Prevention will help bring this issue to rest.

Marylin Calkin

Spokane

Homelessness

There are so many reasons to not vote Republican in this current state of the genuflection and ring kissing of the “Former Guy.” The slop that has been designed to feed the base and which they seem to gobble up with misplaced patriotism, rancor and violence with a serious attempt at the destruction of the republic and the democratic process should be an alert to us all regardless of party affiliation.

And our own mayor falls short of understanding, right action, empowering leadership and the ability to see beyond the end of her own political nose.

Woodward said, “I think we need to get to the point where we’re working to make homelessness less comfortable and get people connected to services.”

Mayor Woodward in her pedantic right-wing blithering, that implies homelessness is “comfortable,” is part and parcel with the mean-spirited rhetoric that is so deeply woven into her party’s propaganda that feeds the biases of the base.

Homelessness is not comfortable for the homeless, for us, or for our community and the precious environment we live in. The multilevel approach that has been presented to the City Council is far more worthy than the mayor’s $10 million warehouse idiocy.

Elizabeth Cobbs

Spokane

Bravo once again

Way to go to highlight our own precious kids and empower them (“Join the club: Letters to a newspaper,” May 18).

I love, love, love the front-page photo of those talented kids at NC and a shout out to their imaginative English teacher.

Keep up the good work. We so need to hear/read positive stories.

Mary Naber

Spokane