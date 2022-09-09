Letters for Sept. 9, 2022

Unspeakable, evil abuse

There is evil in this world and then there is indescribable evil. I am talking about the child abuse case where the father was sentenced to 25 years and the mother got eight years. For abusing a 7-week-old baby. I can hardly wrap my head around this.

What makes a person do such unspeakable things to a baby? As far as I’m concerned, they both got off easy. They should have gotten life in prison. No parole. This tiny human suffered fractured ribs, a brain bleed, fractures in the legs and vaginal trauma. Rape? My heart hurt reading that. I don’t wish ill will on any other human being. But I do hope these two despicable human beings who inflicted such pain on that poor baby remember what goes around? Comes around.

Natalie Gibb

Spokane

Write-in Steve Johnson

This November we have many important choices to make. Do we want forward-looking representation that deals with reality? Or do we choose representatives that are trying to hold on to an imaginary past? We have candidates that want to control the content of our libraries and what teachers can talk about in the classroom. Why? Simple. They are afraid of people seeing truths that they have denied for decades.

The GOP candidate for state senator wants to abolish public education so he and people like him, can control what our children learn. This candidate used disinformation, misinformation and outright lies to secure his primary win.

We have a chance to stop this person. That chance is Steve Johnson, an independent write-in candidate. Steve is a lifelong Idaho resident, a retired educator, a farmer and businessman. I’m proud to say that Steve is a friend of mine. I worked with Steve on building our wonderful libraries, Sandpoint and Clark Fork. Steve understands that we need great schools and libraries if our children are to succeed and prosper in tomorrow’s world.

For a brighter future for all Idahoans we must support Steve Johnson, independent write in candidate for Idaho senate.

Gil Beyer

Sandpoint

Time to vote out McMorris Rogers

Buyer, or in this case, voter beware! When in campaign mode, Representative Cathy McMorris Rogers comes off as the most reasonable person in the room. But I would urge my fellow voters to carefully examine her record. Her unwavering support of big pharma is baffling and her criticism of student loan relief, when compared with her wholesale support of tax breaks for the wealthy, is indefensible. She has repeatedly voted to hurt you and your family, seeking to control your freedom of choice, whom you can marry and refusing to get behind any effort to allow even the slightest program to improve the lives of those being left behind.

We can do better. It is time to vote her out of office.

Michael Nelson

Spokane

Lawless downtown

Downtown Spokane is a dangerous mess. Aja Engel’s letter in the Sept. 1 Spokesman-Review is a message and plea that must be heard. Europa is located near a railroad overpass, where groups are allowed to camp, drink and drug. We have enjoyed Europa’s restaurant and bar for over 30 years. Great food, drink and service. It is a risky visit now. On our last visit three weeks ago, we were leery about parking on the street knowing that break-ins are common. Walking to the restaurant, we were confronted by a staggering panhandler. Inside we watched two men on the sidewalk across the street, shooting up into their feet. Our waitress, who had called the police, told us that they have made numerous calls with little police response. None came that day.

The disregard for law, property and common decency must stop. The city has to find the will to deal with the lawlessness. If people are mentally ill, get them help, but the bulk of drunk and drugging bums need to be held to account. We are spending millions of dollars, supposedly to “help” these people but they are allowed offend without consequence. That is one reason that their population is growing. Aja, and many other downtown merchants, deserve the right to operate in a safe and lawful environment.

Jeff Reyburn

Spokane