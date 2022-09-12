Letters for Sept. 12, 2022

Appreciating our youth

Attending my grandson Gentz Hilburn’s football game at Ferris High School’s field, a Lewis and Clark victory game as the first of the football season, I could not help but appreciate all the youth of high school age in attendance at this game. Let’s not forget the mental prowess and strength they have demonstrated during this COVID situation.

They could have given up, used this as an excuse to drop out of school and run toward drug use. Instead, they displayed the American spirit of “never give up against enemy forces, though they seem to be all around us.”

Obviously, masks couldn’t get us to hide who we are! We appreciate and love you young people for demonstrating that bulldog tenacity of never giving up, no matter the negativity surrounding you.”

Your enthusiasm has gotten us through all of this and we wholeheartedly love you for your team spirit!

Irene Shelton

Spokane

Sandy was a shaker

There are “Movers and Shakers.” Sandy Williams was a MOVER. Motivator, champion for all members of our community. There will be a void with the silencing of voice of passion and reason.

All community organizations will have an opportunity to continue to further various causes.

How can she be “memorialized?” Liberty Park Library named in her honor. A plaza on the grounds of the Carl Maxey Center. A fountain at City Hall. A beacon of light on the GU Campus. A flagpole arcade at EWU.

It would be fitting that action be taken soon. Before her 62nd birthday day.

Departed, not forgotten. What she started must be carried forward.

A legend in her own time.

Spike Cunningham

Spokane