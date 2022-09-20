Letters for Sept. 20, 2022

School supplies

I have absolutely no sympathy for parents (or anyone else in need) who are “struggling” to afford school supplies, inflation or not. I have seen this addressed in your paper every year and each and every time I shake my head.

Why rely on donations from retail stores? There are so many of these required items at estate and yard sales constantly, brand new binders, spiral notebooks, pens, pencils, art supplies. The list is endless. A large percentage of the people who go to these sales are dealers and resellers so these supplies are rarely purchased, so at the end of the sale what remains is either discarded or donated.

Next best option is to visit any local thrift store, Salvation Army, Union Gospel Mission, etc. This is my advice to teachers and parents, if you do this throughout the year by the time school starts you’ll be set with every single item you need.

Can’t anyone think creatively? There’s no excuse paying retail anymore.

Lucy Holt

Spokane

Homeless take on capitalism

“Capitalism is a tide that lifts all boats.” It’s a shame the people who preach that forget most of us don’t own boats. If evictions were just a missed paycheck away, you might be watching what happens when open air shelters like Camp Hope are raided.

Despite the hazardous air quality, dozens of law enforcement officers and city workers will descend on the folks ready to rifle through their belongings. Some hippy might have saved that tote from the landfill, but if he can’t carry it away it’s going right back.

All the local media will be in full coverage like it’s a standoff situation. Wouldn’t be too surprising to hear the mayors and other low level office holders start in on the “problem solver” campaign speeches.

I’m sure the morality militia will be watching, shouting everyone should be as ashamed as the FBI. Don’t blame them though. The golden robed leaders of the Church of Charity have taught them it’s their duty to end this abomination in the name of Christ.

Can I get an amen!

Steven Reynalds

Otis Orchards

SCOTUS

Robert Barnes and Michael Karlik (“Chief Justice Roberts defends Supreme Court’s legitimacy,” Sept. 11) tell us that Justice Roberts has stated that disagreement with the court’s decisions shouldn’t cause us to question its legitimacy. He’s right. I don’t question the court’s legitimacy because I disagree with its decision on Roe v. Wade but for four other reasons:

1. Clarence Thomas: Credibly accused of sexual harassment. Married to an insurrectionist.

2. Neil Gorsuch: Nominated under anti-democratic circumstances. Long standing opponent of reproductive rights. Trump appointee.

3. Brett Kavanaugh: Credibly accused of sexual assault. Childishly volatile. Trump appointee.

4. Amy Coney Barrett: Handmaid in antichoice organization, People of Praise. Trump appointee.

It pains me to say that I have no faith in the Supreme Court of the United States because of some of its members themselves, three of whom were appointed by someone who has shown nothing but disdain for the American people.

Kathie Endresz

Spokane

Thank you, Lindsey

Thank you, Sen. Lindsey Graham, for proposing bill that will be a national ban on abortion. I am sure that he knows that this will motivate all the women in the states where abortion is legal to get out and vote for fear of losing their legal right to get an abortion. I can only surmise that Sen. Graham is doing this to atone for all the sins he committed while serving Donald Trump. I am pretty sure action by Sen. Graham will result in a giant blue wave in the upcoming November elections and the destruction of the Republican party. Thanks again, Sen. Graham, for your brave action.

Rick Johnson

Spokane