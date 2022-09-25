100 years ago in Spokane: An airplane ride didn’t cure a woman’s deafness as predicted, and Maurice Codd finally turned himself in

This column reflects the opinion of the writer. Learn about the differences between a news story and an opinion column.

Laura S. Hamley attempted an unusual cure for her deafness. She went up in an airplane, which purposely went into a steep dive.

Unsurprisingly, it didn’t work.

Her son said that “if anything, her condition was worse.” He was not discouraged, however. He said the improvement might show up in a day or two.

Nick Mamer, well-known Spokane aviation pioneer, piloted the plane. He took Mrs. Hamley up to 14,000 feet and then descended in less than a minute.

Mrs. Hamley did not appear to enjoy this flight.

“Mrs. Hamley evinced an interest in aviation on the way up, but toward the end showed an inclination to have the journey conclude, probably because of the cold,” The Spokesman-Review wrote.

From the court beat: Maurice Codd surrendered himself at the Spokane County courthouse, on charges of subornation of perjury and conspiracy.

He and 15 others were charged with lying at his murder trial earlier in the year. He was the last of the 16 to turn himself in.

He arrived from Portland, where he had apparently resided in recent weeks. A Chronicle reporter observed that he looked tanned and healthy.

“I’m fine, feeling dandy,” he said outside the courtroom.

He told reporters that he had not gone overseas, as rumored.