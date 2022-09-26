Tuesday letters

Vote for Maggie Yates

Born and raised in Spokane, active community members and business owners for over 40 years, we are deeply vested in the Spokane community. When considering candidates for public office, we carefully consider who will bring the necessary skills and leadership to keep our community strong and moving forward.

Maggie Yates certainly fits this criteria for Spokane County Commissioner.

Homegrown, Maggie grew up here in Spokane with our children. We watched her grow into a dynamic woman, always striving for excellence and displaying strong leadership skills.

She continued her education around the country, honing her skills and building her experience. Always working for the underserved and underrepresented. We are so fortunate Maggie chose to bring this depth of experience and passion back to the hometown community she loves.

Maggie has shown herself to be intelligent, thoughtful and hard-working, looking out for the betterment of all Spokane residents.

Endorsed by members of both sides of the aisle, Maggie is absolutely the right candidate for the job. Vote Maggie Yates for Spokane County Commissioner.

Mark and Susan Silver

Spokane

This could be the last time

I warned you TWICE before the 2020 election that a progressive Democrat-controlled federal government would be disastrous: “Fool you once, fool you twice?” The Spokesman-Review Letters to the Editor, Sept. 10, 2020, and “All elections are local,” The S-R, LTE, Oct. 11, 2020. Now our country is on the verge of collapse thanks to their incompetent government.

Look, neither the Democratic nor Republican Party is the same as it was 20 years ago. Obama “fundamentally transformed” the former into a progressive socialist gang emphasizing a federal government controlling and deciding what’s “best” for us. Trump fundamentally changed the Republican Party from the Chamber of Commerce corporate business elites, to one emphasizing the best interests of America’s working people.

Trump’s Republican Party is now the party of the “working class” and the progressive Democrats are the party of the “WOKING class.”

America desperately needs the remaining traditional Democratic voters to realize that and vote for themselves. And America. That includes first-generation American immigrant citizens voting for the America they dreamed of and still believe in. We are in danger of becoming what they fled.

To quote the Rolling Stones, “Well I told you once and I told you twice, but you never listen to my advice … Well I told you once and I told you twice, that someone will have to pay the price. But here’s a chance to change your mind … This could be the last time.” To save our republic.

For starters, vote for Tiffany Smiley for Senate and our Cathy for Congress.

Bob Strong

Spokane

A place of privilege

I feel I must speak to the letter from Lucy Holt (The Spokesman-Review, Sept. 20) regarding school supplies. She states, “I have absolutely no sympathy for parents ‘struggling’ to afford school supplies.” She recommends that people go to estate sales and thrift shops.

She may be a person coming from some privilege and not quite aware of what it is like to be a parent who is struggling.

First, how would one know where the estate sales are? The newspaper or online? People who are struggling have long ago given up the newspaper. That money is needed for necessities. They may have internet access, but most likely they have to go to a library branch or a free Wi-Fi site as the money for this is also needed for necessities. How do they get to the sale if they find one? Struggling folks do not always have a car, or it is unreliable, in need of repair. Repairs and gas cost money. Again, money for necessities. The bus, low cost but requires a lot of time and planning. The sale may be in a place difficult to get to by bus. They may need to take several buses to get there. They may not be able to find any childcare so they may have to juggle several small children and a stroller on the buses. Or, they work on the weekend when the sales are held.

Being able to get everything you need donated and in one place is a blessing.

Fran Menzel

Spokane