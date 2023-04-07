Letters for April 7, 2023

Choose a mayor for our community

This year, Spokane has a chance to choose a leader to get our city back on track and provide a better way forward. This person is Lisa Brown, which is why I am endorsing Lisa to be the next mayor of Spokane.

Through my own service to the community, I have come to recognize tremendous work ethic when I see it. Lisa is an example of how a public servant should function for the betterment of the public.

Lisa has consistently shown herself to be a champion for progressive results and collaborative solutions to issues facing our city and our state. Lisa has 20 years of experience as a dedicated leader to the community, serving in the state House, being the first female Majority Leader of the state Senate and serving as chancellor of WSU’s Spokane campus.

Lisa walked in Spokane’s inaugural Pride Parade in 1992 and has since proven to be a fierce promoter of championing legislation to bring about a more equitable society through inclusion of the LGBTQ+ community. Lisa fought to fully protect LGBTQ+ Washingtonians from discrimination in the areas of employment, housing and public accommodation. She oversaw the enactment of comprehensive anti-discrimination legislation regarding sexual orientation and gender identity in 2006 and supported the legalization of same-sex marriage in Washington state in 2012.

It’s time we had a mayor that has proven to be an accomplished, competent and skilled leader. It’s time to elect Lisa Brown as the next mayor of the city of Spokane.

Alex Knox

Spokane

Idaho’s next great solution

The Idaho Legislature moved forward with a bill criminalizing the transportation of minor-aged girls out of the state without the parent’s permission to get an abortion. Idaho is now the first state to restrict interstate travel of pregnant girls for abortions as Republican lawmakers seek to strengthen existing state bans on abortion and enact further limits. If the Conservative-leaning state and its Legislature really care about wanting to stop minor-aged girls from leaving Idaho to get abortions, there is a better way that gets to the real source of this problem. The solution is rather simple.

The Idaho state Legislature simply needs to pass a law that requires the castration of all human males who impregnate these minor aged women. Why beat around the bush about this issue? Pregnancy actually is the guy’s fault. Humans have been doing the same thing with livestock for centuries, and it actually works fairly well.

If firing squads are on the horizon as an Idaho state-sponsored alternative for the death penalty when they run out of chemicals, this certainly seems like a reasonable approach for stopping out-of-state abortions by minor-aged girls.

Can you imagine changing the state slogan from “Idaho, the potato state” to “Idaho, the castration state?”

Kelly Courtright

Deer Park

Stand against tyrants

Another deranged lunatic shot up a school and as predictable as the sun coming up, the liberals are screaming the only “sensible” solution is to disarm or drastically limit the ability to be armed of law-abiding Americans. The truth is our children’s lives are much greater threatened by the politicians who pretend to care and demand that Americans give up their Second Amendment right to defend against the government. They say, “When the Second Amendment was written, guns were all muskets and thus modern firearms are not protected.” I argue that when written, ALL guns were equal to those the government has and that ALL guns were equal to those in the military. The Founders weren’t thinking of hunting when they wrote the Constitution and Bill of Rights. They were thinking that We The People need to be able to stand against ALL tyrants, especially those in our government!

If the last three years should have taught us anything, it is that the threat of tyranny has always and will always come from the left. After all, which side demanded we lock down our country and mandated useless masks and the jab? Which side fired those who wouldn’t comply? How much more of a threat to our freedoms would they be if we weren’t armed? Just look at Australia for a clue! The only people my and all law-abiding citizen’s weapons are a threat to are criminals and those seeking to take them away! That’s how it’s supposed to be!

Rob Leach

Mica

It’s OK to change course

Change course. You may have always voted straight party ticket, but I think the time has come to rethink how you vote. If you are adamant about no assault weapons, a woman’s right to choose or let me decide on what books my child can choose from the library, it may be time to change course. It may be time to actually listen to what your elected leaders are saying.

No, they are not saying one thing and voting another. No, they are saying with their mouths and Christmas picture that they support weapons of mass destruction. They are saying with their mouths things that you may not agree with.

You have the power with your vote to vote what you believe in. And you may believe in not killing unborn children, but at least listen to the horror stories of the unexpected consequences of that ruling. These seem to be different times and we must begin to listen and vote. Your vote counts. Just vote with knowledge and not what you have always done.

Priscilla Hawkyard

Spokane