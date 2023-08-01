Letters for Aug. 1, 2023

Avista electric vehicle rebates not equitable

Why is Avista not providing the same electric car charger rebates in Idaho that it allows in Washington state?

Why no “superchargers”? Why the slow charge station on 15th street in Coeur d’Alene?

It’s time for Avista to get with the program, upgrade and start helping its customers out over here.

Dave McKenna

Coeur d’Alene

Who has the nuclear codes?

There is currently quite a lot of buzz surrounding the movie “Oppenheimer,” regarding the man charged with building the atomic bombs used twice in Japan to end WWII. I will wait a while before going to see the movie, but I know a little about the history of the project and final utilization of the bombs to know that there are lessons to be learned from this era in American history. First, the scientists who developed the A-bomb were only minimally involved in the ultimate decision to use the bomb. The decision was made by politicians, in particular Harry S. Truman.

It is easy to forget that the decisions to drop the bombs were made after the surrender of Germany. While the war in the Pacific was still active, with horrible losses of personnel on both sides, a decision was made to drop the bomb on Hiroshima, a large city, but not a true military target. Afterward, it appears the second bomb was dropped, again in a city and a nonmilitary target. This series of events is among the most horrifying in human history and seems to have been enacted as a “proof of concept” for the bomb technology. There were other options to end the war which were not considered.

It appears that any future use of such technology will be made by politicians, so we need to make sure that our elected politicians are folks we can reasonably trust with controlling the nuclear codes.

David McKinney

Spokane

The worth of a cat

On July 18, after having been gone all morning, and part of the afternoon, I went to pick up the ashes of my beloved Penny dog. When I returned home, still so very depressed, I see a cat laying motionless in my driveway. Upon further investigation, it’s obvious this poor creature is dead. I put Penny’s ashes on the hearth, then glove up, take one of Penny’s old blankets and gently wrap this kitty. It’s been an emotional afternoon already, and this just opens the floodgates of my tears.

I call SCRAPS and the woman I’m speaking with tells me that they will take care of the cat, but it could take a few days. I told her that I can’t pass by a dead cat for a few days. She responded that I could put it in the waste receptacle. I could not believe that. This had to have been someone’s pet. She then said that they are very busy and I could always bury the cat on my property. This isn’t my cat. Finally, she told me that I could double wrap the cat and bring it out there. I did so.

When I got there I told a woman that I wasn’t very happy about this, and relayed what I was told about putting the cat in the garbage can. She said, “Well it’s not against the law.” That makes it OK? I’m left to wonder, what did they do with this cat?

Laura Hegel

Spokane

In praise of editorial cartoons

Say what? Newspapers are cutting editorial cartoons to save money? Really bad idea. When we’re too busy to read a thousand (or 250) words, that cartoon makes the point in seconds. And just try to ignore it, even if it presents a view you don’t support. Often cartoons are the No. 1 way folks get a glimpse of what those other folks are thinking. To paraphrase Bruce Springsteen, hit them in the funny bone. That’s where they least expect it. Editorial cartoons are powerful, memorable and enjoyable, what’s not to love? Keep them coming!

Karen Swoope

Colfax