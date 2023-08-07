Letters for Aug. 7, 2023

Easier to murder when weapons are accessible

In response to “Blaming guns instead of murderers,” July 26: I do have sense enough to recognize that guns need someone to pull the trigger, but doesn’t logic tell you that the “mixed-up, evil murderer” is more apt to use the weapon when it is accessible?

Cal Fankhauser

Nine Mile Falls

S-R ignored Archer testimony

I was disappointed to not see anything printed in the Aug. 1 edition of The Spokesman-Review concerning the closed-door testimony by Hunter Biden’s close friend and business partner Devon Archer to the House of Representatives Oversight Committee on July 31.

Archer testified that Hunter Biden called his father, then the vice president, no less than 20 times when Hunter was meeting with his business associates. This is conclusive evidence that President Joe Biden has repeatedly lied that he never talked to Hunter regarding his business activities. Hunter was obviously demonstrating to his business associates that he had immediate access to the vice president and that access was for sale.

The fact that The Spokesman-Review did not report anything about the biggest corruption scandal before and after Watergate shows that journalism is dead at The Spokesman-Review.

Patrick J. Kirby

Spokane