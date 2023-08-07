Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
Opinion >  Letters

Letters for Aug. 7, 2023

Aug. 7, 2023 Updated Mon., Aug. 7, 2023 at 9:56 a.m.

Easier to murder when weapons are accessible

In response to “Blaming guns instead of murderers,” July 26: I do have sense enough to recognize that guns need someone to pull the trigger, but doesn’t logic tell you that the “mixed-up, evil murderer” is more apt to use the weapon when it is accessible?

Cal Fankhauser

Nine Mile Falls

S-R ignored Archer testimony

I was disappointed to not see anything printed in the Aug. 1 edition of The Spokesman-Review concerning the closed-door testimony by Hunter Biden’s close friend and business partner Devon Archer to the House of Representatives Oversight Committee on July 31.

Archer testified that Hunter Biden called his father, then the vice president, no less than 20 times when Hunter was meeting with his business associates. This is conclusive evidence that President Joe Biden has repeatedly lied that he never talked to Hunter regarding his business activities. Hunter was obviously demonstrating to his business associates that he had immediate access to the vice president and that access was for sale.

The fact that The Spokesman-Review did not report anything about the biggest corruption scandal before and after Watergate shows that journalism is dead at The Spokesman-Review.

Patrick J. Kirby

Spokane

Letters policy

The Spokesman-Review invites original letters on topics of public interest. Your letter must adhere to the following rules:

  • No more than 250 words
  • We reserve the right to reject letters that are not factually correct, racist or are written with malice.
  • We cannot accept more than one letter a month from the same writer.
  • With each letter, include your daytime phone number and street address.
  • The Spokesman-Review retains the nonexclusive right to archive and re-publish any material submitted for publication.
Unfortunately, we don’t have space to publish all letters received, nor are we able to acknowledge their receipt.
Click here to learn more.

Submit letters using any of the following:

Our online form

Mail: Letters to the Editor
The Spokesman-Review
999 W. Riverside Ave.
Spokane, WA 99201

Email: editor@spokesman.com
Fax: (509) 459-3815
Questions?: (509) 459-5430