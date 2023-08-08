Letters for Aug. 8, 2023

Homelessness is a national problem

Could we all bear in mind that homelessness is a national problem, like the COVID epidemic and climate change, not just a local problem? Every locality is experiencing some version of the problem.

The causes of the epidemic of homelessness are systemic, especially increasing economic inequality and drastic changes in amounts and types of available work. Whether or not an individual is infected by the “virus” of homelessness is the compound result of individual character and choices, plus a randomly determined location in the economic system.

The problem must be addressed by trying to change the system, and at the same time providing treatment for infected individuals. Only national institutions can address systemic misalignment effectively, while it must largely be local institutions that treat individuals. If our local response ignores the compound nature of each individual situation, we are wasting our time and resources.

William Siems

Spokane

Flag sacred to conservatives, not liberals

Speaking of the American flag, Marlene Larson (“A symbol of pride in America,” July 31) says, “Our flag demonstrates a set of values and ideals held by liberals and conservatives.” I’d amend that to read “Our flag demonstrates a set of values and ideals held by conservatives.”

Under the umbrella of liberalism, I’d include communist sympathizers, socialists, anarchists, revolutionaries, clueless-about-liberty dupes, antifa “brown shirts,” Marxist stooges, anti-Christians and America haters.

Tragically, we hear from the individuals, who embrace the aforementioned “ideals,” from Spokane to Newport and beyond, daily in Letters to the Editor of The Spokesman-Review.

Curt Stone

Dayton

Most dangerous intersection in the Valley

The new most dangerous intersection is now the roundabout at Trent Avenue and Barker Road! People coming from the east do not yield to anyone in the right of way and go 60 mph through the intersection. No one knows how to use the roundabouts anyway, and now most cars either do not have turn signals or drivers do not know how to use them. Wake up out there before you kill someone. We need training.

Dan Petruso

Spokane Valley

Thankful for first responders

I reside right off Highway 195 right before the Cheney-Spokane Road exit. On July 31, the West Hallett fire came very close to where I live. The smoke was so close, the fire appeared to be just over the hill. I was frightened, but trying to keep the faith.

I saw air traffic fighting the fire and found out later when reading The Spokesman-Review that some of those fighting the fires from the air had come from as far away as California.

I couldn’t see them, but I knew there were boots on the ground at the fire’s location, creating a perimeter of safety and control.

I had two very caring police officers come to my door letting me know I should pack up and be ready to go in a moment’s notice. They said I would get another notice when it reached Level 3 and it was mandatory to leave. Their presence at my door was comforting and informative.

These first responders did such an amazing job of containing the fire, I ended up not having to leave my home.

This letter is to say to thank you to those first responders. Our police and fire departments are more important to our community than they have ever been. They put their lives on the line for each of us every day.

I didn’t have to evacuate because of our first responders. I had a happy ending. God bless our first responders.

Susan King

Spokane