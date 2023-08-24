Letters for Aug. 24, 2023

The rule of law applies to everyone

I would like to ask Dave Barker (“Vote with your conscience,” July 30) if he has ever read our Constitution or even looked at it? In our country, we have a thing that is called the rule of law, which states no one who is a citizen is above this law, and this includes Trump.

Our Constitution states in the 14th Amendment, Section 3, that those who try to destroy our democracy lose the right to lead it. If you engage in an insurrection against the U.S., you are barred from holding office.

Surely this applies to a president who tried through every means possible to not leave office, from claims of voter fraud, asking the Georgia secretary of state to find him 11,780 more votes so he could be declared the winner, and finally calling all of his minions to come to D.C. on Jan. 6, 2021, as it will be wild! I remember watching the insurrection on TV that day and was horrified to see supposed Americans storming the Capitol and then having Trump watch everything unfold, and not lifting a finger to stop it for hours. I truly believe this is one time this law needs to be invoked.

The GOP finally needs to get some backbone and run as fast and as far as they can from Trump, and nominate someone who truly is worthy of being president.

Barb Beck

Colbert

Vote against WBCSD recall

For those voting in the West Bonner County School District, here are two questions you should ask:

1. Why recall two school trustees in WBCSD?

They are:

• Shielding our students from social emotional learning, the sly gateway to critical race theory, which is illegal in Idaho.

• Demanding accountability and transparency from district finances that the auditor stated “are messed up.”

• Hiring a superintendent that has completed three of the five steps toward a superintendent license while the other candidate had only one step completed.

2. How is Superintendent Branden Durst performing?

• In only on month he has filled 32 staffing positions.

• Improved the high school math department by hiring two master level math teachers.

• Hired one of our highest ISAT-scoring sixth grade teachers as the new junior high principal.

• Created one of the strongest staff at the high school, as stated by the principal.

• Hired a new Curriculum Director, a greatly needed new position.

• Qualified our district for federal monies by hiring a hybrid doctorate level special education director.

• Increased our bus routes to 12.

• Combined operations and facilities, saving our district money.

• Presented, and trustees adopted, the strongest protection policy for females and (biological) female athletes in the state.

And offering a free movie night to bring community together, payed for on his dime. The movie, “Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory” will be shown on Friday at 7:30 p.m. at the PRLHS football field. Everyone come!

And vote against recall on Aug. 29.

Maureen Paterson

Priest River

Identity as the latest news story

Have you read the latest news story or heard about it? A student, with the aid of like minded attorneys is, with considerable success, suing the school board and others for not including him on the list with other students who are being lauded for their outstanding academic achievements.

The defendants show the student’s records. They prove that said student, to put it tactfully, is barely even mediocre. “That’s not fair,” insists the student. “That’s all beside the point – you are discriminating against me and hurting my feelings. I think I am very smart, in fact, I identify myself as being a genius.

“By law, you have to add me to the honor roll list!”

Nonsense, you say, – I never saw that story in any news. Thankfully you did not. I just made it up.

But read, “U.S. District Court temporarily blocks enforcement of Idaho transgender bathroom law,” in the Aug. 13 S-R and you will see that my made-up story is not at all far-fetched.

Ken Campbell

Deer Park

Editor’s note: This first letter was updated to correct which Georgia state official Trump asked to find votes.