Letter for Dec. 4, 2023

Dark path to chaos

In “Democrats are moving hard left: GOP must get serious” (Nov. 25), Mr. Hewitt says that he will, of course, vote for whomever the GOP nominates, even if it is Donald Trump.

I do not understand how you can cast a vote for a man of no honesty, no integrity, no understanding of democracy and one who would like to tear this country apart by illegal acts if he gets returned to office. He does not want to serve this country; he wants to get even no matter the cost to us. At least the other Republicans running have a policy platform they back, even if you don’t agree with it. Trump’s platform is only revenge.

As to Mr. Hewitt’s final words – that the Democrats harbor extremism, and the Republicans have stability – they are only laughable. The Republicans are the extremists, wanting to take away many of our individual rights, including certain voting rights, and not listening to their constituents as recent votes on abortion show us. And stability? How is a party that is fighting so much within its own ranks to be called stable? Republicans are so at odds with each other that almost nothing can pass the House without Democratic support.

Hewitt says, “Republican candidates would perform a public service by illuminating the path they’d take.” For me, I wish they would illuminate the path they are taking because it sure looks like a dark path to chaos from where I sit.

Cheryl L. Hughes

Moses Lake