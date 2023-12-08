Letters for Dec. 8, 2023

Support Washington’s hungry students

In schools across the state of Washington, there are many students who do not receive food, and if they want to, they must pay.

Last session, lawmakers passed HB 1238 that states grades K-4 get free access to food, but what about students in middle and high school? That means 40% of students across the state don’t have access to free food.

Every student deserves access to food, regardless of how much their parents make. With the cost of living and cost of food rising, fewer parents are able to provide nutritious meals for their children. It is unfair to students to deny access to food, especially if they do not have access to it at home. Granting access to free food for all students would make our future generations better, because they’ll be able to learn more and focus more in school.

Being aware that there are children in Washington who do not have access to food will help the issue greatly. Our ask is to help all hungry students, regardless of age or school status, get access to lunches. In the next legislative session, there will be a bill proposed that will supports this issue. Calling or writing in support of this new bill could ensure that no child goes hungry.

Olivia Ashby and Regan Shipley

Spokane

We should stand 100% with Israel

Thank you, Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers, for standing up for Israel and condemning Hamas. Hamas committed a brutal terrorist attack against Jewish civilians including women, children, even babies. It is incredible how anyone can justify these actions in any way and expect Israelis to cease defending their country in the way they believe is most needed for their own long-term security. Yes, the Jewish/Palestinian conflict is horrific and long-standing. But now the issue should be that Hamas’ actions since Oct. 7 have been barbaric and must be condemned by all, without any attempt to justify them.

When Hamas attacked Jewish people, they knew that Israelis would defend their country and it would probably lead to war. How do I know this? Because Israel is a country that has a history of providing a strong defense against those who attack them. Unlike other democratic countries, including ours, they thankfully refuse to appease terrorists.

Hamas has the primary responsibility for all the deaths; it knew that if it murdered and raped Israeli civilians and took hostages, Israel would respond. Hamas knew that war would result in the deaths of thousands of innocent Palestinians, but it obviously didn’t care. In fact, it put its own citizens in more danger by hiding behind them in hospitals and schools.

Right now, the focus should be on helping Israel rid the world of Hamas. Once that occurs, it will again be time to work for peace between the Israelis and Palestinians.

Gretchen McDevitt

Spokane

Bible teaches compassion, mercy

As Christian Nationalism continues to make news, Jennifer Rubin’s recent column on the topic was shocking in her ignorance of what the Bible teaches (“Resign if you cannot follow the Constitution? That’s a great idea,” Nov. 12). She states, “The Bible condones slavery and stoning”? Does Rubin really not know the phrase, “Let him who is without sin cast the first stone” is a quote from the Bible about stoning. Jesus was telling the hypocrites of his time that the God he was presenting was known for compassion, forgiveness and mercy. That’s the teaching of the Bible.

Slavery has been practiced throughout human history, but the rise of Christianity created a basic contradiction with slavery. If people were made in the image of God, so important that God himself became a man and died for them, everyone is our brother and sister, not property. The fact that this truth was set aside for human greed starting in the 16th century reinforces another Christian idea. Human beings are seriously broken and in need of redemption.

Finally, Rubin seemed horrified that our culture should be governed by “Western European values.” What would those values be? How about human dignity, individual freedom, and of course, modern democracy.

I am totally opposed to any kind of official union of religion and government. But to misrepresent a biblical world view that has helped lead to the culture that allows her the freedom to say these things in simply inexcusable. Perhaps she would prefer the culture of, say, modern China.

Jim Becker

Spokane