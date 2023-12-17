Letters for Dec. 17, 2023

Spokane: a potential cyclists paradise

As a bike commuter, I’m thrilled that the city got a $9.2 million federal grant to continue making our bike lanes and pedestrian crossing safer in central Spokane. We are lucky that Sen. Cantwell responded to the needs here. As she pointed out in announcing the grants, Spokane County has the highest rates of fatal collisions with pedestrians and cyclists in the state. At the same time, with the Centennial Trail running through the heart of the city, Spokane has such potential to be a cyclist’s paradise.

One point: The Spokesman’s article said the funds come from “2021’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.” While that was touted as a “bipartisan deal,” the bipartisanship was really only in the U.S. Senate. Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers and 199 other members of the GOP house caucus, voted against the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act in 2021.

Robin Rauzi

Spokane

Defending CMR

Don’t let the Grinches steal your convictions. Have you noticed in letters to the editor the steady stream of loathing comments concerning our Congresswoman, Cathy McMorris Rodgers? Using the newspaper media for their dribble of negatives is their way to push a biased political agenda. They want to put their own spin on the law and any facts they disagree with. Better lives for American people and more opportunities for the hard-working Americans is what Cathy is all about.

Marlene Larson

Spokane

Madsen tries to have her cake and eat it too

I just read Sue Lani Madsen’s Dec. 14 column about the Public Disclosure Commission (“Following the money takes patience”). For all the super sleuthing they claim to have done, I logged on to the PDC website and in 3 minutes found the same items. That is the purpose of the law, to shine a light on who spends what.

I am unsure what the issue is – “the campaign chairs paid themselves” is mentioned twice. Folks who spend time working on a campaign deserve to be paid. I am sure Sue Lani is not writing this drivel for free. Or is the issue that a PAC that “gets the vote out” did their job during an election cycle for both the “No New Jails” campaign and they were hired at the same time to do the same thing by individual campaigns? Having multiple clients is normal and in no way nefarious.

On the other hand, is the problem that two very large foundations with millions of dollars are participating in the political process legally? Both foundations have separate 501(c)4 organizations and their actions are 100% legal, to imply it is immoral with no claim is irresponsible. For someone who has had no issue with rich Spokane folks spending over $2.5 million on conservative city candidates the last two election cycles she sure doesn’t like it when folks with money on the other side of the aisle participate. Is it personal? That seems weird but her latest blog post about one of the foundations starts with “This is personal”… maybe, just maybe, she shouldn’t be given a platform in our daily paper for her personal issues.

Ben Stuckart

Spokane

No evidence to justify inquiry

It doesn’t seem that our Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers understands that President Trump, the Republican “orange Jesus,” lost the last election any better than all the others that have been lied to repetitively by Trump and his sycophants.

A few days ago she voted for an impeachment inquiry about President Biden. Done with no evidence of any wrongdoing, just the usual smear jobs coming from proven liars at Fox News and from Mar-a-Lago. And Cathy marches on following the dictations of those that have sold their souls to a man who tried to destroy democracy on Jan. 6.

It’s probably time to replace Cathy with someone, or anyone, who would hold their loyalty to the Constitution above their loyalty to a failed, 91 times indicted insurrectionist and proven liar.

Dale Nelson

Spokane Valley

Peace on Earth, goodwill toward men (and women and children)

Christmas season is upon us. From the time we were children, most of us heard carols, sung songs, sent cards with, “Peace on Earth, goodwill toward men.” Yet, we humans continue the violence and killing. This year it is especially terrible because it is taking place near the headquarters of religions that claim that this is where peace and Jesus were born.

Concerning the war on Gaza, experts keep saying that the situation is very complicated, and solutions do not come easily. The conflict has been ongoing for years. Nevertheless, the war can be stopped or at least minimized with a simple decision: ceasefire first, then no military equipment sent to either side. Or if that is too easy, then no military equipment without conditions.

Peace on Earth, goodwill toward men (and women and children).

Nancy Street

Cheney